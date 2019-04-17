ENGLISH

    Witty Wives Prove They Are The Best

    Keeping the spark alive in marriage is very much required to keep the relationship healthy.

    Here are some of the most witty replies of wives to their husbands. These replies are hilarious and reveal on how cool it is to have a funny partner as their funny side makes you realise how perfect they are!

    A social website 'Go Social' has collated some of the most amusing and witty replies from wives to their husbands.

    Go ahead and check these replies.

    The Poor Husband Wanted A Dirty Picture!

    Probably this was not something that he had in mind when he asked his wife for a dirty picture!

    The Milk Monster

    This wife created a milk monster to make her husband realise that midnight snack with milk is not a cool idea!

    She Used A Tarantula Skin To Scare Him

    This wife is really crazy as she put a shed tarantula skin onto the bananas so that she could scare her husband.

    She Changed The Meaning On The Shampoo Bottle

    This wife asked her husband to take a look at what she had done with his shampoo bottle. We bet the man spends hours in his bathroom!

    She Fooled Him!

    We bet the poor husband didn't even know what hit him unless he checked the car from behind!

    The Temptation

    This wife created this temptation trick for her husband before he went out of town for a few months. We bet he regrets his decision of staying away from her for long!

    He Bet That She Couldn't Shave His Leg

    This poor husband had bet his wife that she couldn't shave his foot while he slept and then woke up like this!

    Read more about: viral stories viral news funny
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 15:02 [IST]
