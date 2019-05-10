ENGLISH

    He Swallowed AirPod And Is Still Able To Use It After Pooping It Out

    By

    There are several bizarre stories that we tend to read but this article takes the cake as it is unique and bizarre in its own way.

    This article is all about the details of the man who swallowed AirPod and later pooped it out to just reuse it again!

    AirPod

    Sounds disturbing? Well, this is what happened.

    Array

    He Accidentally Swallowed It

    A man identified by the surname Xu had accidentally swallowed his AirPod one night while sleeping. According to the reports, the incident happened in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

    Array

    He Did Not Find His Airpod

    The man apparently woke up the next morning and he was surprised to find that his right AirPod was missing. When he could not find his missing AirPod he decided to look for it by using the ‘Find My iPhone' app and he heard a beeping sound. It was funny that he could not determine where the sound came from.

    Array

    He Realised That He Had Swallowed It In His Sleep!

    After he listened carefully, he discovered that the sound was actually coming from inside his body. He realised that he had actually swallowed the AirPod in his sleep.

    Array

    He Did Not Feel Any Discomfort

    Xu revealed to the media that he did not feel any discomfort but he was worried. He checked with a doctor who performed an X-ray on him and discovered that the AirPod was indeed inside his digestive system.

    Array

    The Doctors Prescribed Some Laxatives

    The doctor decided to prescribe the man with some laxatives and asked him to pay attention to his poop. The next day he excreted the AirPod. The strange bit is he did not throw it and instead cleaned it and used it.

    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 16:16 [IST]
