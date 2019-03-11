TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Gorgeous Women Who Were Born Male!
Some people believe that their gender (gender identity) does not match the sex they were assigned at birth. Hence, they resort to measures by which they can change their gender.
Here are some men who have undergone sex change surgeries to transform into bold and beautiful females.
The history behind their transformation is pretty interesting. Check out their stories and details.
Carmen Carrera
Carmen Carrera is an American transgender woman who was born as a male. She is a model and a television personality. Carmen also shot to fame when she appeared in the third season of series of RuPaul's Drag Race.
Claudia Charriez
Charriez has appeared in the "America's Next Top Model," but she was disqualified for the reason that she wasn't biologically born female. This incident made her famous and since then she is enjoying her fame.
Chanel Santini
She is a famous adult movie star who underwent transformation procedure at a very young age. Chanel Santini is also considered as the most attractive transgender alive.
Jenna Talackova
Jenna Talackova is a Canadian model who gained attention when she struggled to compete in Miss Universe Canada. Her reason for rejection was similar to that of ‘Claudia Charriez'.
Kim Petras
She is a singer who went through the transformation procedure when she was in her late teens. Kim used to record songs and share them on the internet. Currently she is one of the most popular singers in Germany.