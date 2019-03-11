ENGLISH

    Gorgeous Women Who Were Born Male!

    By

    Some people believe that their gender (gender identity) does not match the sex they were assigned at birth. Hence, they resort to measures by which they can change their gender.

    Here are some men who have undergone sex change surgeries to transform into bold and beautiful females.

    Gorgeous Women

    The history behind their transformation is pretty interesting. Check out their stories and details.

    Array

    Carmen Carrera

    Carmen Carrera is an American transgender woman who was born as a male. She is a model and a television personality. Carmen also shot to fame when she appeared in the third season of series of RuPaul's Drag Race.

    Array

    Claudia Charriez

    Charriez has appeared in the "America's Next Top Model," but she was disqualified for the reason that she wasn't biologically born female. This incident made her famous and since then she is enjoying her fame.

    Array

    Chanel Santini

    She is a famous adult movie star who underwent transformation procedure at a very young age. Chanel Santini is also considered as the most attractive transgender alive.

    Array

    Jenna Talackova

    Jenna Talackova is a Canadian model who gained attention when she struggled to compete in Miss Universe Canada. Her reason for rejection was similar to that of ‘Claudia Charriez'.

    Array

    Kim Petras

    She is a singer who went through the transformation procedure when she was in her late teens. Kim used to record songs and share them on the internet. Currently she is one of the most popular singers in Germany.

    Array

    Thalita Zampirolli

    Thalita Zampirolli is a 24-year-old Brazilian model who is currently a top model. Looking at her picture makes us wonder how beautifully she has transformed into a woman!

    viral news facts world
    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 19:30 [IST]
