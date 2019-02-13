ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Been Through Emotional Abuse As A Kid? This Is Something You Will Do When You Become An Adult

    By

    Every 1 in 3 children goes through some kind of abuse as they grow up. It need not have to be sexual abuse or verbal abuse. It can be even physical abuse or emotional abuse as well.

    Have you ever wondered what happens to the life of the child when they go through these abuses?

    With the failing law system of getting justice for these innocent kids who undergo abuse, the only choice the parents or the loved ones of these kids are left with is the option of making the child believe that it was just a bad episode and it needs to be forgotten as they say time will heal the wounds.

    emotional abuse

    But have you ever questioned them about how they cope up with these abuses?

    Well, here are a few things that can happen to kids who undergo emotional abuse as kids have a tough time coping up with life as they hit adulthood.

    Check out what are the basic things that happen to the kids who undergo emotional abuse...

    Array

    The Bottled Up Anger!

    The individuals who have undergone emotional abuse tend to bottle up their emotions as they cannot freely express their emotions. They do not know how to manage or release their emotions and this leads them to become introverts eventually.

    Most Read: My Story: My Entire Married Life Was One Long Rape

    Array

    They Cannot Take A Stand!

    These individuals have a tough time taking a stand for themselves as they are afraid to take a stand. They believe expressing their thoughts will only create chaos and conflicts. Hence, they avoid sharing their opinion with the world.

    Array

    They Are Overly Shy!

    As explained earlier, the abused kids have a tough time expressing anything in their life. Be it their emotions or even sharing their thoughts, they fail. As a result, it brings down their confidence level and they tend to become overly shy as well.

    Most Read: Sexual Assault Expressed Through Artwork!

    Array

    They Are People Pleasers!

    These individuals tend to become people pleasers gradually over a period of time. They can go to any extent to please the opposite person that they would even sacrifice their personal needs or desires as they fear of not hurting the person.

    Most Read: Male Child-abuse Survivors And Their Stories

    Array

    They Tend To Self-blame

    Their bottled up anger will only make them furious where they have mind fights within themselves. They self-blame themselves for being helpless at that very moment. They tend to constantly find themselves to be at fault for everything.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 17:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue