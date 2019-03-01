ENGLISH

    Diamond Finger Piercing Is A Viral Trend

    By

    A new trend seems to have become popular among young couples. They have started dermal piercing in which the couples will be able to insert the diamond directly in the finger.

    The trend of diamond piercing is a hit among couples who are willing to ignore the customary wedding ring and adopt this to become popular on social media.

    Check out more details on the same.

    What Do Body Piercing Professionals Think

    Each one has a soft muscle at the midpoint of each finger which makes your finger more flexible. There are very fewer tissues that work in this part. So the dermal piercing may not fix very smoothly to the finger. Hence they do not recommend this.

    The Trend Is Crazy And Dangerous

    Couples are happy to try this new way of showing their commitment to their partners even when medics reveal that the process is quite dangerous due to many reasons.

    It Is A Life-time Wound!

    Individuals who are opting this trend need to realise that they are going to have an open wound that will make them more irritated and leave them uncomfortable while carrying out day-to-day activities.

    The Trend Is A Social Hit!

    Though the trend looks to be quite painful, it is strange that it is one of the most favourite trends on Instagram and some other social media platforms as youngsters are opting for the same.

    What do you think of this? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 17:55 [IST]
