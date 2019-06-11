ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bizarre Things You Can Buy In China

    By Nia

    China is a country known for a lot of counterfeit products. They are built in such a way that these products are difficult to differentiate from the original. Apart from making counterfeit products, the country is also popular for some of the unique and unusual products that you would never find anywhere else in the world.

    From crabs served in vending machines to even canned air, you can find the most unwanted and strange things being sold in China.

    These are some of the things that you would see.

    Bizarre Things You Can Buy In China
    Array

    Crabs In Vending Machines

    One can usually find snacks like chocolate bars and chips in different vending machines. But China has taken it to a different level as you can find crabs in vending machines! Though crabs are great when they are consumed fresh, this just makes us wonder how fresh the stock is!

    Array

    Canned Air

    This is listed as one of the most ridiculous things to be sold on the planet! Since China is one of the most polluted countries in the world, looks like people want to make the best in the business world. Hence people actually sell canned air in China and it is a real thing!

    Array

    Tea Eggs

    Tea leaves are added while boiling eggs to create a popular meal that is commonly served in China. These special eggs are marbled with lines of tea and they are sold online.

    Array

    Frog Legs

    Buying frogs is quite a common scene in many grocery stores in China. Kung Pao is one of the most popular dishes in China and it is accepted worldwide as one of the tastiest Chinese dishes. The frog legs are one of the main ingredients of this dish.

    Array

    Alligator Meat

    This is one of the strange meats available for sale in China. Huge gators are put on display and can be purchased by customers. The customers define the taste of alligator to be similar to chicken with a fishy blend!

    Array

    Googly-Eyed Crocs

    This product is among the list of ‘you can miss buying it' option! Even though these googly-eyed crocs look like a fine addition to anyone's shoe collection, one can avoid buying them online as a close look at the crocs reveal that the eyes are just glued on. They also look to be made of cheap material. But wonder if people would really buy it or not!

    More BIZARRE News

    Read more about: bizarre china
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue