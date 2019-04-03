ENGLISH

    Skeleton Of A Medieval Woman Was Found With Her Baby Born After She Died

    By

    Archaeologists find some of the most interesting stuff during their research. These findings can sometime date back to centuries and they would have great value.

    During one such research, archaeologists seem to have discovered something interesting. In a grave, they found the skeletons of a woman and a baby that seems to have been born after her death.

    Check out the details of this unique discovery...

    The Skeleton Was Discovered Near Bologna

    The skeleton of the Medieval woman has been discovered near Bologna. Alongside the woman's skeleton, there were tiny bones of a baby who was born in the grave.

    The Analysis Revealed

    The initial analysis revealed that the woman was around 38 weeks pregnant at the time of her death and apparently the baby was ‘forcibly expelled' in the coffin after her death.

    The Process Of Birth

    According to the researchers, this strange delivery is believed to occur when the gases present in the body build up during decomposition. This results in the baby being pushed to the outside. However, this process isn't well understood.

    The Woman Had Undergone A Surgery

    The researchers examined the woman's skeleton and believed that she might have undergone an ancient form of skull surgery called as ‘trepanation' which had resulted in a strange cut mark on her forehead.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 17:41 [IST]
