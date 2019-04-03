TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Congress Manifesto Gives Fillip To BJP 's Nationalism Plank
-
- IPl 2019: RR vs RCB — Highlights
- India-bound MG eZS Electric SUV Showcased At Bangkok Motor Show
- List Of Smartphones To Be Launched In April 2019
- Urvashi Reacts To Her Viral Video With Boney Kapoor!
- Tabu's Abstract Attire
- Sensex Opens At A New Record High On Hopes Of End Of US-China Trade War
- Best Places To Visit In India In April: A 2019 Must-Visit Checklist
Skeleton Of A Medieval Woman Was Found With Her Baby Born After She Died
Archaeologists find some of the most interesting stuff during their research. These findings can sometime date back to centuries and they would have great value.
During one such research, archaeologists seem to have discovered something interesting. In a grave, they found the skeletons of a woman and a baby that seems to have been born after her death.
Check out the details of this unique discovery...
The Skeleton Was Discovered Near Bologna
The skeleton of the Medieval woman has been discovered near Bologna. Alongside the woman's skeleton, there were tiny bones of a baby who was born in the grave.
The Analysis Revealed
The initial analysis revealed that the woman was around 38 weeks pregnant at the time of her death and apparently the baby was ‘forcibly expelled' in the coffin after her death.
The Process Of Birth
According to the researchers, this strange delivery is believed to occur when the gases present in the body build up during decomposition. This results in the baby being pushed to the outside. However, this process isn't well understood.