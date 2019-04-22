ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Couple Did A DNA Test And Broke Up After Knowing The Result

    By

    Sometimes breaking up all ties with your loved ones can happen over something that you would have never expected!

    Here is one such case of a young couple who broke up after they made a shocking discovery about the guy's family tree.

    Check out why the couple broke up.

    Array

    They Just Wanted To Have Fun

    The couple just wanted to have some fun by doing a DNA test and this is something that they will regret their entire lives.

    Array

    The Truth

    When the DNA results came out, it was found that one of the guy's ancestors had a criminal background and was an infamous serial killer.

    Array

    The Family Had Hidden This Fact

    When the puzzled man confronted his parents about the discovery, they revealed that they had kept their family away from the criminal relative and that's how the man was unaware of him.

    Array

    It Cost Him His Relationship

    Though devastated, the man believed that his girlfriend would cope with the discovery. He assumed that things would be fine between them only to find out that his girlfriend wanted to break up post this discovery. Now the man is shattered and is looking for ways to mend things with her.

    Array

    He Asked Netizens To Help Him Out

    While he posted the entire experience on ‘Reddit', he asked netizens to help him out with a solution. Some advised him to let go off the relationship as it was not worth it.

    What would you have suggested him? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 15:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue