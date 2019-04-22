Couple Did A DNA Test And Broke Up After Knowing The Result Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Sometimes breaking up all ties with your loved ones can happen over something that you would have never expected!

Here is one such case of a young couple who broke up after they made a shocking discovery about the guy's family tree.

Check out why the couple broke up.

They Just Wanted To Have Fun The couple just wanted to have some fun by doing a DNA test and this is something that they will regret their entire lives. The Truth When the DNA results came out, it was found that one of the guy's ancestors had a criminal background and was an infamous serial killer. The Family Had Hidden This Fact When the puzzled man confronted his parents about the discovery, they revealed that they had kept their family away from the criminal relative and that's how the man was unaware of him. It Cost Him His Relationship Though devastated, the man believed that his girlfriend would cope with the discovery. He assumed that things would be fine between them only to find out that his girlfriend wanted to break up post this discovery. Now the man is shattered and is looking for ways to mend things with her. He Asked Netizens To Help Him Out While he posted the entire experience on ‘Reddit', he asked netizens to help him out with a solution. Some advised him to let go off the relationship as it was not worth it. What would you have suggested him? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.