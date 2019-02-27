ENGLISH

    Woman Donated Her Body So Doctors Could Slice It Into 27,000 Pieces

    By

    Science has seen immense progress in the last decade. From finding cure for diseases to learning about compounds that could increase your immunity, there is a lot that the researchers work on.

    We humans has the constant urge to learn about the latest happenings in the field of science. Such learnings become all the more interesting when experiments are done on a human body!

    Here is one such case of a woman who donated her body for science as she wanted the medical students to learn and explore more things about a human body.

    Check out the details of the same.

    She Always Wanted To Make History!

    Susan Potter, who was 87-year-old at the time of her death, knew that she, or at least her body, would make history. She was going to be the first corpse who also had a titanium hip. She would be frozen, sliced up and used for study.

    She Wanted To Be Immortalised

    Susan had apparently proposed to medics that she wanted her body to be immortalised for medical students. After which she went to live for another 15 years. Every bit of her life was documented for the researcher's reference during these years.

    Her Body Would Be Sliced Up To 27,000 Pieces!

    Medics reveal that the slicing her up into 27,000 pieces is a purely practical project. These pieces are three times thinner for the human eye to detect its edge. They have been scanned into a computer, as they form a kind of scrollable digital record of her body.

    National Geographic Had Been Documenting Her Journey

    Apparently the National Geographic had been documenting her journey for 16 years as she wanted the researchers to be updated about her life. After her death, the doctors had to place it in a freezer where the temperature dipped to minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit. She remained in that freezer for two years.

    When She Died...

    When Susan died, the medics had to work faster since the body had to be preserved for the research. Hence, Susan always carried a card which would notify whoever found her body that they had just four hours to get it frozen for the preservation to work.

    What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 18:15 [IST]
