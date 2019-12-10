ThisHappened2019: Biggest Moments On Twitter In India

Starting with the Golden Tweet in India, let us remind you of the second victory of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), one of the major parties in India in the Loksabha election 2019. This is a tweet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account. In this, he talked about how all of us can achieve the goal of building a strong and inclusive India by staying united. This was the most liked and retweeted tweet in India in 2019. Thus, it became the Golden Tweet in India.

If we talk about sports then a tweet made by Virat Kohli became the most re-tweeted tweet in India in sports. In this tweet, Virat Kohli, the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. Virat also posted a picture of the duo which turned out to be an epic tweet for Indian cricket fans.

In the year 2019, the Tamil entertainment industry not only ruled the hearts of people but also the Twitter trends chart. Actor Vijay shared a poster of his movie Bigil in his tweet. This turned out to be the post that received the highest number of retweets in the field of entertainment. The tweet also received the highest number of comments in which people talked about their favourite superstar and the excitement for an awaited movie.

Most Tweeted Hashtags In India

1. #loksabhaelection2019: The year 2019 was quite awaited as it had the Lok Sabha election that would decide the future of India and its democracy. People took their Twitter handles to express their views and exchange their thoughts and opinions. This made the #loksabhaelection2019 the most tweeted hashtag.

2. #chandrayaan2: Chandryaan 2 was one of the most ambitious missions of ISRO that aimed in landing the world's first robotic rover ever on the south pole of the moon's surface. Not only Indians but people all over the world were witnessing the historical moment. However, the mission could be successful at the last moment. But a tweet from Nasa mentioning ISRO and the Chandrayaan 2 mission became one of the most top retweets by the Indians. This also made #Chandrayaan2 one of the most used hashtags.

3. #cwc19: There were a series of events that made 2019 a memorable and historic one. The Cricket World Cup was one of them. With viral and funny memes and tweeting about the winning moments, Indian cricket fans truly owned Twitter.

Though India lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals #CWC19 became the third most used hashtags tweets after fans tweeted about the shocking moments, the classic catches and various memes related to the Cricket World Cup.

4. #pulwama: Who can forget that heart-wrenching death of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in an explosion attack that took place on the Highway in the district of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack resulted in the death of 40 CRPF personnel after which Indian took their Twitter handles to express their grief and anger, This made #pulwama one of the most used hashtags in India.

5. #article370: Article 370 was and is still one of the most discussed topics in India. This gave Jammu and Kashmir the status of a special state. After Minister of Home Affairs revoked the article 370, it became one of the hot topics among the people. As a result, people shared their views and opinions on Twitter which made #article370 one of the most used hashtags among the Indians on Twitter.

6. #bigil: This is another year when the Tamil and Telugu entertainment industry ruled Twitter. The fans of superstar Vijay were seen looking forward and discussing every single update of his movie Bigil. After all, it was the much-awaited Diwali blockbuster. This eventually led #bigil the sixth most used hashtags among the Indians.

7. #diwali: Just like every year, this year too #diwali secured a rank in the top ten most used hashtags by the Indians. The five-days celebration not only lit up people's houses and surroundings but also their timelines. People shared warm wishes with their loved ones along with what makes Diwali an important festival in their lives. As a result, #diwali became the seventh most used hashtags on Twitter by the Indians.

8. #avengersendgame: Just like any other fan of Avengers series across the world, the Indians too couldn't stop themselves from sharing their excitement about the final movie of the series. People also talked about what they have seen so far in the series and what one can expect in the last movie of the franchise. This way #avengerendgame turned out to be one of the most used hashtags among the Indians.

9. #ayodhyaverdict: The land dispute between the Mandir and the Masjid became the political, socio-cultural and historical debate in India which seemed to be never-ending. However, the trial and the final judgment in the Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court Of India made people show their reactions on various social media platforms such as Twitter. This made #ayodhyaverdict the ninth most used hashtags among the Indians on Twitter.

10. #eidmubarak: When it comes to celebrating festivals, social media users are never back in celebrating any festival. Indians on Twitter expressed their joy and happiness on the arrival of Eid. Twitter witnessed people sharing wishes and love among people through Tweets by using the #eidmubarak which in return made it the tenth most used hashtags.

We hope the entire list surely made you nostalgic as it took you through the series of incidents that took place in 2019.