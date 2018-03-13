Daily Horoscope: 13th March, 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

Today is predicted to be a very auspicious day for you to buy land. It is a time to rejoice, as income is also on a raise. However, you are advised to refrain from arguing with anybody, as it may play a spoilsport in your plans. Things will move according to you; but only if your keep your calm.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

Fear of enemies will grip over you. But the gods are smiling over you with increase in profits. All your efforts and hard work will pay off, as your work will move forward and go according to your plans. Make sure to remain humble though and appreciate any help you receive.

Also Read: Which Female Movie Character Are You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign?

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

Dear Gemini, it is advisable for you to stay away from any kind of issues or arguments for today. Take care of your spoken words. Do not entrust your work upon anybody, as you may have to face disappointment. It would be better to do things on your own to gain complete satisfaction.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

You will gain respect at home as well as at work too. Gaining of wealth too is foreseen for you. Another reason for you to rejoice dear Cancerians, is that you may buy a new vehicle which will be the reason of your joy. Overall, things are positive at your front and you are advised to make the most of it.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

You will receive good news today which will keep you in high spirits. Meeting new people is on the cards too and these people will benefit you in many ways. They are predicted to help you and guide you through the things at work, which will help you achieve many things.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

A friend will re-enter your life, which will be completely unexpected and will take you by surprise. He will be the reason for a lot of changes in your life, mainly positive. Increase in wealth too is foreseen.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

Sudden expenses will take you by surprise and it will be the reason of your worries. Chances of an argument or robbery are foreseen for you. However, things will take a bright turn for you, as you are finally predicted to bag a long impending promotion at work, which you deserve.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

It is a good time to recover from some bad debts with some efforts. Your travels are predicted to be successful, so you are advised to head with the business deal, which is pending from a long time. You will receive the support of your family to do something good.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

There are some changes predicted in your work ethics, which will prove to be positive for you. Changes seem to be the word for you today, as there will be some changes in your economic condition as well. However, beware of some clashes at home, as there will be differences between family members.

Also Read: People Of These Zodiac Signs Will Never Express Their Emotions

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

You will be inclined towards religious tasks today, which will provide you with the peace of mind that you so require right now. Chances of gaining wealth are foreseen, as income from different sources flow in. However, business will see some low today, but do not let it dampen your spirits.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

Dear Aquarians, you are advised to guard your valuables more than anything else and also exercise precaution if you are planning to buy them today, as a major loss in them is foreseen. Do not take decisions in haste. Profit in business and employment is foreseen.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

You are predicted to make rounds of the court today due to some pending legal issues. Business is predicted to be good. You may come across an interesting marriage proposal today and marriage too is on the cards. You will receive recognition in the society.