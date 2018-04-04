Daily Horoscope: 04 April 2018

The movement of the celestial bodies have a great influence on our lives. Some people experience good days whereas some experience bad days. It always helps if you are aware of the events happening in your life so that you can plan ahead and act accordingly.

Read on to know what the stars have in stores for you today. Here is your daily horoscope for April 4th 2018.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April



It will be a peaceful day for you away from the usual hustle and bustle of life therefore you are advised to make the most of it. You may spend money on travelling and shopping so you have to keep a strict eye on your budget as well. You are predicted to direct your attention towards the needs of your family today. Giving your children too much freedom may create problems for you later on. Some happy moments with your spouse will be spent after forgetting past issues. It is a good day for people in relationships too as you may go on some memorable dates. You may have to travel suddenly somewhere today, which may be the cause of your tensions.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May



You are advised not to let negative thoughts hamper your mood today as they may prove to be a hurdle on your path to success. Stay away from mental worries and arguments for a peaceful day. Steering your creative juices in the right path may lead to success for you. New sources of income will open up, which will strengthen your economic condition. But beware of unnecessary expenses. You may go on a fun trip with family and make some memories. Your life partner may ask for something substantial from you today. You are advised to take special care of your health.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June



You are advised to make some time for yourself in the busy schedule. Your otherwise bland life will be filled with excitement. Monetary gains are predicted for you with the help of your father. Do not make a hasty decision in the stock market today as ignoring the finer details may put you in trouble. It would be advisable for you to forget all your worries today and spend some quality time with your family as it will relax your body and mind. It is a good time to strengthen ties with your spouse. You may meet your relatives today and fulfil all your social obligations. Health wise, stomach ailments may trouble you today.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July



You will be in the pink of health today and also enjoy some exiting culinary treats. You are advised to stay away from selfish people as they may just use you for their own benefits. Make sure to negate people who would want some monetary help from you in the form of a loan. Do not make speculative decisions today from the advice of your friends as you may incur a loss. Any monetary decisions should be made with thorough thought today. Your attractive and pleasing personality will attract your colleagues towards you at work. You will receive a surprise gift from your spouse today, which will be the reason of your happiness.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August



You are advised to stay away from tensions and arguments today as it may spell trouble for you. Taking care of your spoken words when in front of some one important be help you avoid an unpleasant situation. It is a good day for speculations, provided to take advice from the experts. In case of problems in your marital life, it is always better to discuss this issue with elders of the family as their experience may help solve issues and get your marital life back on track. Business travels will be fruitful for you. Yoga and meditation will contribute greatly to you overall mental and physical health.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September



It is a good day for students today. You may receive the Health wise, your day will be filled with energy which will keep you on your toes. Some argument with spouse over a small issue is foreseen. You are advised to stay calm under such situations as where there is love, there are meant to be arguments. It is an auspicious time to start any new venture but do not forget to discuss the plans with parents before getting into the other nitty gritties. You may go on a religious place with your family in the evening.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October



Your stubborn attitude may create problems for you today. Family too may be disappointed by your careless behaviour. Planning your expenses will be the need of the hour as it is not a good time for you financially. Therefore you are advised to postpone unnecessary expenditure, especially for entertainment or pleasure. Matters relating to the bank may need extra attention today. Small arguments with your spouse overtime may lead to a massive argument today therefore you are required to take care of your speech during such issues. Travels will be expensive but fruitful nevertheless. You are advised to plan your day accordingly so as to reduce wastage of time.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November



You may have to take special care of your diet and exercise to enjoy good health. Taking time for yourself from your busy schedule will serve you well too. A long impending bad debt may be recovered today, which will help you put your financial condition back on tract. Your responsibility towards family will increase which will lead to increase in tensions for you. Your partner will make you feel special today. You are advised to give special attention to your work as even a small mistake may cost you a lot today. Criticising others may put you in hot soup. Spending a fun evening with friends may help you get rid of your boredom.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December



The past is meant to be forgotten as delving in the past will only drain you of your physical and mental energy. Your life partner's encouragement will definitely lead to increase in your self confidence. Do not over load yourself with unnecessary matters as it may take a toll on your health. Avoid being too strict with children and have patience as your bitter words may have the tendency to upset them. You are advised to check on people who you deal with financially and avoid either taking or giving out loans today as the time is not auspicious. People in the business field will suddenly gain profits today. Do not let loneliness overcome you so staying outdoors will help you make some friends.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January



You may face pressure from your seniors at work today. You are especially advised to watch your words at work, as your colleagues may try to test your patience and endurance levels. Do not lose your self-worth and take decisions with a lot of thought. You are predicted to receive money from a source which you thought was never possible. Business travels will be fruitful. You may have to stay away from your loved one due to work and the separation pangs may trouble you. The achievement of your children will make you proud of them. A morning walk will benefit you greatly.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February



You will receive complete support of your parents. Unity and camaraderie among family members will prevail. Long travel is on the cards for you which will prove to be extremely fruitful. An auspicious event will be held at home. Financially, it is good day for you to earn profits. You will be able to earn wealth through your hard work and dedication. Your health will be good and you will also savour some exciting culinary treats today. Buying of a new vehicle is foreseen for you. An old friend may try to re-kindle with you again and make this day memorable.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March



You will be required to deal with sensitive domestic issues with tact and intelligence. Making some necessary changes in your diet and exercise will help your better your health. Love life is predicted to be good. You will experience peace and happiness with your partner. Good times are ahead for you at work after a lot of troubled times. Those trying for a government will receive success. Sudden gain of wealth will help solve your financial problems. Travels will be fruitful.