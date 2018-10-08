Here Is Why A Woman Claims You Should Have Masturbation Breaks At Work!

People tend to find all possible ways to be stress free, and a sex columnist revealed her idea of being stress-free at work is by taking masturbation breaks!
This is a bizarre practice that Nadia Bokody does and claims that her way of being stress-free is something that people need to practice as well.
Check out the reasons why she claims masturbation breaks are great at work!
She Is A Sex Columnist
Nadia Bokody is a sex columnist and an editor who openly claims that she does masturbate during office hours on her Instagram post.
She Wrote
"When other colleagues are busy self-indulgently puffing on their cinnamon vapes and making trips to Starbucks to wait in line for 10 minutes for their pumpkin lattes, I'm rubbing one out."
She Revealed This In Her Post
Nadia revealed that if she is feeling stressed or if she is sexually frustrated while sitting at her desk, then she slips out for her daily "coffee break", which is nothing but her taking a quick masturbation break. She further added: "If it's lunchtime, I'll head home for a quick dalliance with my vibrator (perks of living walking distance from the office), but on the odd occasion I can't wait that long, I'll pop into the restroom, throw in my headphones, and silently surf some RedTube until my stresses are eased."
She Also Claims About The Scientifically Proven Benefits
Nadia not only claims that her masturbating breaks are not just for stress relief, but says that these have their own scientific benefits. She reveals that in a study published in The Journal Of Sexual Medicine, it was found that when a person orgasms, then it is actually good for the brain when compared to the typical mental exercises, like the Soduku and crossword puzzles.
She Believes Masturbating Does Not Break The Rules
According to her, taking masturbating breaks do not break the rules as she writes: "The fact is, what you do alone behind the closed door of your office restroom cubicle is really none of your employer's business - provided you're not doing it outside of your break time. So, fap away, I say."
She Had Once Broken Her Vagina As Well!
A few months back, Nadia was in the news for all the wrong reasons as well. She had shared her experience of how a vibrator 'broke' her vagina and that she wants to share a warning with others in hopes of saving them from making the same mistake as well.
Most Read : Reasons Why Men Masturbate
What do you think of her addiction? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
Related Articles
- "Winter Penis" Not Only Affects The Size But Also…
-
- Man Tried To Steal A Diamond Ring By Swallowing It
- The 'Lip Balm' She Borrowed From Her Mum's Room Was Not What She Thought It Would Be!
- Hayley Okines Was Trapped In The Body Of A 100-Year Old
- Your Regrets Reveal Your Personality
- Highly Confident People Never Do These Things