Chaitra Navratri 2022: Auspicious Colours To Wear, Mantras To Chant On These Nine Days

Each festival has its own importance and finding the right rituals to follow these days is one of the most important things that you need to do. On the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar, nine auspicious days are celebrated in the month of March-April and it is known as Chaitra Navratri. This day is also known as Vasanta Navratri. The day falls on the ninth day of Navratri festivity and is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Rama therefore, it is also known as Rama Navratri. All nine days during Navratri are dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga and it is a popular festival in Northern India.

In this article, we have listed day-wise, the auspicious and lucky colours for the Chaitra Navratri 2022 along with the mantras to chant. There are a few mantras that one could chant during auspicious days. Check out the best colours for this Chaitra Navratri 2022 and chant the best mantras accordingly.

Pratipada: 1st Day Of The Festival: The Lucky Mantra "Om Hreem Shri Shailaputri Durgaaye Namaha

Om Devi Shailputryai Swaha

Vande Vanchhit Laabhaay, Chandrardhkritshekharaam | Vrisharudham Shooldharaam Shailputriim Yashaswinim." Lucky colour is Red. Dwitiya: 2nd Day Of The Festival: The Lucky Mantra "Om Hreem Shri Brahamacharini Durgaaye Namaha

Om Devi Brahmcharinyai Namah

Dadhaanaa Kar Padmaabhyaamakshmala Kamandaloo | Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmcharinyanuttamaa" Lucky colour is Royal Blue Tritiya: 3rd Day Of The Festival: The Lucky Mantra "Om Hreem Shri Chandra Ghanta Durgaaye Namaha

Om Devi Chandraghantayayi Namah

Pindaj Pravaarudh chandkopastrkairyuta | Prasadam Tanute Madhyam Chandraghanteti vishrutaa" || Lucky colour is Yellow.

Om Devi Kushmandayayi Namah

Suraasampoorna Kalasham Rudhiraaplutamev Cha | Dadhaanaa Hastpadmaabhyaam Kushmanda Shubhdaastu Me" || Lucky colour is Green Panchami: 5th Day Of The Festival: The Lucky Mantra "Om Hreem Shri Skanda Mata Durgaaye Namaha

Om Devi Skandmatayayi Namah

Sinhaasangataam Nityam Padmaanchit Kardwayaa | Shubhdaastu Sadaa Devi Skandmata Yashaswini" || Lucky colour is Grey.

Om Devi Katyayanyayi Namah

Chandrahaasojjval Karaa Shaardoolvarvaahanaa | Katyayani Shubham Dadyaad Devi Daanavghatini || Lucky colour is Orange. Saptami: 7th Day Of The Festival: The Lucky Mantra "Om Hreem Shri Kaala Ratri Durgaaye Namaha

Om Devi Kalratryayi Namah

Ekveni Japakarnpoora Nagna Kharaasthita | Lamboshthi Karnika karni Tailaabhyaktshariirini ||Vaam Paadollasallohlata Kantakbhushanaa | Bardhan Moordham Dhwajaa Krishnaa Kalratrirbhayankari" || Lucky colour is White. Ashtami: 8th Day Of The Festival: The Lucky Mantra "Om Hreem Shri Maha Gauri Durgaaye Namaha

Om Devi Mahagauryayi Namah

Shwete Vrishesamarudha Shwetaambardhara Shuchih | Mahagauri Shubham Dadyanmahadev Pramodadaa || Sarava Mangala Mangalye Shive Sarvartha SadhikeSharanyei Trymbake Gauri Narayani Namosthute"|| Lucky colour is Pink. Navami / Vijayadashami: 9th Day Of The Festival: The Lucky Mantra "Om Hreem Shri Ram Navmi Durgaaye Namaha

Om Devi Siddhidatryayi Namah

Siddha Gandharva Yakshdyairasurairamarairapi | Sevyamaanaa Sadabhuyaat Siddhida Siddhidayini" || Lucky colour is Sky Blue.