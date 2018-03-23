Chaitra Navratri 2022: Auspicious Colours To Wear, Mantras To Chant On These Nine Days

ENGLISH
    Each festival has its own importance and finding the right rituals to follow these days is one of the most important things that you need to do. On the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar, nine auspicious days are celebrated in the month of March-April and it is known as Chaitra Navratri. This day is also known as Vasanta Navratri. The day falls on the ninth day of Navratri festivity and is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Rama therefore, it is also known as Rama Navratri. All nine days during Navratri are dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga and it is a popular festival in Northern India.

    In this article, we have listed day-wise, the auspicious and lucky colours for the Chaitra Navratri 2022 along with the mantras to chant. There are a few mantras that one could chant during auspicious days. Check out the best colours for this Chaitra Navratri 2022 and chant the best mantras accordingly.

    Pratipada: 1st Day Of The Festival: The Lucky Mantra

    "Om Hreem Shri Shailaputri Durgaaye Namaha
    Om Devi Shailputryai Swaha
    Vande Vanchhit Laabhaay, Chandrardhkritshekharaam | Vrisharudham Shooldharaam Shailputriim Yashaswinim."

    Lucky colour is Red.

    Dwitiya: 2nd Day Of The Festival: The Lucky Mantra

    "Om Hreem Shri Brahamacharini Durgaaye Namaha
    Om Devi Brahmcharinyai Namah
    Dadhaanaa Kar Padmaabhyaamakshmala Kamandaloo | Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmcharinyanuttamaa"

    Lucky colour is Royal Blue

    Tritiya: 3rd Day Of The Festival: The Lucky Mantra

    "Om Hreem Shri Chandra Ghanta Durgaaye Namaha
    Om Devi Chandraghantayayi Namah
    Pindaj Pravaarudh chandkopastrkairyuta | Prasadam Tanute Madhyam Chandraghanteti vishrutaa" ||

    Lucky colour is Yellow.

    Chaturthi: 4th Day Of The Festival: The Lucky Mantra

    "Om Hreem Shri Kushmanda Durgaaye Namaha
    Om Devi Kushmandayayi Namah
    Suraasampoorna Kalasham Rudhiraaplutamev Cha | Dadhaanaa Hastpadmaabhyaam Kushmanda Shubhdaastu Me" ||

    Lucky colour is Green

    Panchami: 5th Day Of The Festival: The Lucky Mantra

    "Om Hreem Shri Skanda Mata Durgaaye Namaha
    Om Devi Skandmatayayi Namah
    Sinhaasangataam Nityam Padmaanchit Kardwayaa | Shubhdaastu Sadaa Devi Skandmata Yashaswini" ||

    Lucky colour is Grey.

    Sashti: 6th Day Of The Festival: The Lucky Mantra

    "Om Hreem Shri Katyayani Durgaaye Namaha
    Om Devi Katyayanyayi Namah
    Chandrahaasojjval Karaa Shaardoolvarvaahanaa | Katyayani Shubham Dadyaad Devi Daanavghatini ||

    Lucky colour is Orange.

    Saptami: 7th Day Of The Festival: The Lucky Mantra

    "Om Hreem Shri Kaala Ratri Durgaaye Namaha
    Om Devi Kalratryayi Namah
    Ekveni Japakarnpoora Nagna Kharaasthita | Lamboshthi Karnika karni Tailaabhyaktshariirini ||Vaam Paadollasallohlata Kantakbhushanaa | Bardhan Moordham Dhwajaa Krishnaa Kalratrirbhayankari" ||

    Lucky colour is White.

    Ashtami: 8th Day Of The Festival: The Lucky Mantra

    "Om Hreem Shri Maha Gauri Durgaaye Namaha
    Om Devi Mahagauryayi Namah
    Shwete Vrishesamarudha Shwetaambardhara Shuchih | Mahagauri Shubham Dadyanmahadev Pramodadaa || Sarava Mangala Mangalye Shive Sarvartha SadhikeSharanyei Trymbake Gauri Narayani Namosthute"||

    Lucky colour is Pink.

    Navami / Vijayadashami: 9th Day Of The Festival: The Lucky Mantra

    "Om Hreem Shri Ram Navmi Durgaaye Namaha
    Om Devi Siddhidatryayi Namah
    Siddha Gandharva Yakshdyairasurairamarairapi | Sevyamaanaa Sadabhuyaat Siddhida Siddhidayini" ||

    Lucky colour is Sky Blue.

