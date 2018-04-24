20 Surprising Facts You Don’t Want To Miss Out About Astrology

The earliest humans soon learnt how their lives were graced by the mysterious phenomena like the sun and rain. They were also aware about the adverse effects of lightning, storm, hail or flood. Since both of these positive and negative events were seemed to originate in the sky above, naturally sky was considered as the heaven where god resides. From this perception, human mind evolved the theory of complete harmony between the phenomena occurring in the sky and its effects observed on the earth.

Astrology is well known to be the prophecy of the inevitable positional and aspect-wise influence of the stars of various constellations and even the planets on the daily lives of human beings. They even affect all the terrestrial events in various ways.

Often, it is said that things are 'written in the stars', since the people who count on it for predictions about their lives act on the high notion of faith in regard to what the stars tell them. Though you might have already known the star sign you fall under, still there's a lot you likely don't know about what astrology is. Here are 20 surprising facts about astrology, which might change your view for the stars.

1. Accurate astronomical chart requires exact time of your birth

Whether you are seeking for a professional in person or using an online astrological chart, all you need in hand is, your accurate birth records of the date, day, time, etc., to precisely pinpoint the various natures of your sign.

2. The moon affects your body the way it affects the tides

Astrological belief says the moon influences the body 'waves' similar to how it affects the ocean tides. Interestingly, there are numerous documented proofs on how human behaviours change around a full moon to give strong support to this theory.

3. Your star sign has its elements and qualities

The star signs have qualities of being cardinal, fixed and mutable. Cardinal signs like Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn tend to associate with the initiation of both spirit and seasons. Fixed signs of Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius, and Taurus are associated with being steady, digging, and often being stubborn. Whereas, mutable signs like Sagittarius, Gemini, Virgo, and Pisces are associated to flexibility and communication.

4. Your sign has its favourable colour

It turns out that there are astrological basis for how you feel comfortable around certain colours and get disturbed by a few others. It is said that the colour purple is listed as a favourable colour for Sagittarius, whereas Taurus has the colour pink. Pisces has sea-green as a favourable color, Libra has the color blue and so on.

5. Your sign might influence your appearance

Astrologers believe that your zodiac sign shows significant impacts on your physical traits, which are pretty prominent in certain signs. For an example, Gemini are said to have small bone structure, whereas Scorpios have muscular body with an intense look in their eyes.

6. Your birth element has its own signs

The twelve zodiac signs are further divided into four basic elements of Water, Fire, Earth, and Air. Zodiac signs like Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces come under the sign of Water. Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius have the sign of Fire. Earth sign consists the zodiacs like Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn and finally Air sign has Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. It is said that each sign determines the major components of your individual personality.

7. Your zodiac sign comes from the sun

Your zodiac sign not only relates to your birth date; but it also depends on the position of the sun at the time of your birth. Astrologers believe that these signs hold an energy that acts on your future and personality, including other bodies like the transition of planets.

8. Your rising sign determines your personality

The astrological belief says that your sign determines the mask you tend to put in public to create the type of first impression you make on others. This brings in a hint of stubbornness to the character, supposedly.

9. Your sun sign inspires your goals

It is said that the connection of your sign to the heart drives your spirit and ego that essentially motivates you to reach towards your goals. For example, the sun sign of Taurus makes it materialistic when it comes to achieving goals in their life.

10. Your moon sign represents your emotions

Your moon sign is the indicator of the way how your mood swings to kick instincts in. It also affects one for being stone-faced or having amazing handwriting. For example, in spite of being helpful and friendly, the Aquarians tend to be very fond of their own private personal space.

11. Your sign might affect your love relationship

Astrologers consider that the elements of the signs affect how compatible the signs are when it comes to having a better chance to produce successful relationships than others. They also interact and affect the actual physical act of making love. For example, Aries are known to be powerful lovers with the contradiction of being selfish. Taurus, on the other hand, are most masculine lovers with a high sex drive. It is considered that, passionate Scorpios merge best with Water signs like Cancer and Pisces, whereas Aquarius blends well with Air signs like Gemini and Libra.

12. Your sign might not be what you think it is

You already know that your sun sign depends on the position of the sun at the time of your birth. Naturally, the position of earth with its precession also influences one's sign. This is the reason why astrologers tend to take the position of earth under account to determine the accuracy of your sun sign.

13. Retrograde of planets might affect your astrological sign

'Mercury in retrograde' is a very common astrological term in use. It is a basic optical illusion that the planet Mercury appears to stop and actually reverse (retrograde) 3 or 4 times a year. It is considered in astrology that you might want to be careful in making plans during retrograde because they might fall through due to change in position of planets. In fact, Mercury has one of the shortest retrogrades in comparison to the other planets.

14. Most people have the aspects of all 12 signs

Often, you may have not identify with the main traits of your sun sign, as it is described in your horoscope. According to the astrologers, this is because you may relate to your Saturn, Pluto, or any other planetary sign out of your other 11 'house cusps' more than you relate to your rising sign.

15. Greece, India and China were initial countries to practice astrology

Astrology started its journey around 3000 BC from the ancient civilization of Mesopotamia. From there, different cultures adopted the Babylonian beliefs and created their own rules around it. India and China tend to combine their religion and superstition with astrology in an effort to make it relatable to daily life. Greece, on the other hand, combined characters from Greek mythology with star signs.

16. More than 1/3 Americans believe in astrology

A recent poll among Americans shows that more than one-third of the citizens believe in astrology, whereas it seems fun to think about it to other two thirds. Statistic shows 75% of astrological believers are women, which explains the popularity of astrology columns in women magazines.

17. Obama's presidential victory was predicted by astrologers

United Astrology Conference is the largest gathering of astrologers which meets every four years. In the year 2008, a panel of professional astrologers unanimously predicted Obama's victory. Next in 2012, they predicted Obama's win again, which also came to be true. Though the panel predicts several different events, still the highlight always tends to be on the presidential predictions.

18. Hitler's future was predicted by astrologers

In the year 1924, German astrologer Frau Elsbeth Ebertin was given the birth chart of Adolf Hitler by a female fan. Amazingly, the astrologer predicted it right that he would eventually become the Fuhrer. It is said that Hitler himself was a believer of astrology and often used to consult with professional astrologers during the days of World War II.

19. Sagittarius is the most common sign for celebrities

A research conducted by the Daily Mail uncovered the fact that people born in between the dates November 22 and December 21 are more successful in the entertainment business. On the other end of the spectrum, Taurus is known to be a shyer zodiac, hence being the least represented sign among the famous celebrities.

20. American presidents are often believers of astrology

Statistic shows every year that hundreds of millions of dollars are spent on astrology in the United States alone. In 1988, a trusted source confirmed the Reagans to be active followers of astrology. It is also reported that the Reagans were on continuous consultancy with a professional astrologer to help in making decisions within the White House and for the world. Also, Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Franklin D. Roosevelt were known to be astrology buffs and even quote horoscopes at times.

Do not forget to check on your horoscope from the next time on.