Heard About The Temple In Thailand That Gives A Glimpse Of Hell?

In every religion, it is often taught that hell does exist and after death, we will have to undergo punishment for the wrong things that we have done in our present life.
Here, in this article, we will highlight a temple that showcases gross statues of life after death in hell in a temple in Thailand.
Well, this is not the only temple of hell present in Thailand, but there are a lot more.
The one thing common in all these temples is that it can give you nightmares as the statues are gory and scary.
Check out the details of this temple of hell in Thailand.
The Entrance Of The Temple Depicts This
People who visit this temple are welcomed with sinners being boiled in big copper cauldrons. There are sinners who are seen being torn apart by the ‘hell dogs', and there are emaciated sinners who are also seen with protruding ribs.
One Of The Signs Reads
"If you meet the Devil in this life, don't postpone merit-making which will help you to defeat him in the next life." While one more sign reads: "Donate a little each day and you'll have a happy life."
The Belief
According to the belief of this temple, when a Buddhist dies, they go before four celestial beings who would check the individual's record of good and bad deeds. If your good deeds are more than the bad, then you will go to heaven. On the other hand, if your bad deeds outweigh the good, you will be punished.
It Is A Tourist Destination
With the bizarre concept, the temple has become a tourist destination which attracts people from far and wide. The strange thing to notice is that the temple is also a popular attraction for birthdays, weddings and funerals as well.
