Heard About The Temple In Thailand That Gives A Glimpse Of Hell?

In every religion, it is often taught that hell does exist and after death, we will have to undergo punishment for the wrong things that we have done in our present life.

Here, in this article, we will highlight a temple that showcases gross statues of life after death in hell in a temple in Thailand.

This Temple In Thailand Gives A Glimpse Of Hell!

Well, this is not the only temple of hell present in Thailand, but there are a lot more.

The Borodevi Temple Where Human Blood Is Offered! 

The one thing common in all these temples is that it can give you nightmares as the statues are gory and scary.

Check out the details of this temple of hell in Thailand.

The Entrance Of The Temple Depicts This

People who visit this temple are welcomed with sinners being boiled in big copper cauldrons. There are sinners who are seen being torn apart by the ‘hell dogs', and there are emaciated sinners who are also seen with protruding ribs.

One Of The Signs Reads

"If you meet the Devil in this life, don't postpone merit-making which will help you to defeat him in the next life." While one more sign reads: "Donate a little each day and you'll have a happy life."

The Belief

According to the belief of this temple, when a Buddhist dies, they go before four celestial beings who would check the individual's record of good and bad deeds. If your good deeds are more than the bad, then you will go to heaven. On the other hand, if your bad deeds outweigh the good, you will be punished.

It Is A Tourist Destination

With the bizarre concept, the temple has become a tourist destination which attracts people from far and wide. The strange thing to notice is that the temple is also a popular attraction for birthdays, weddings and funerals as well.

The Only Hindu Temple That People Are Scared To Visit

Share your thoughts and let us know if you would dare to visit this creepy temple.

