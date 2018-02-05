What Is Your Spiritual Animal Based On Your Date Of Birth

If You Are Born Between 1st And 7th Of The Week – Bear

If your birthday falls in the first week of the month, then your spiritual animal is said to be the mighty Bear. You tend to go through waves of high and low energies. Apart from this, you also develop your strength and confidence and also learn to take action and get good with your leadership qualities over a period of time.

If You Are Born During The 2nd Week (8-14) – Horse

If your birthday falls in the second week of the month, then your spiritual animal is said to be the graceful horse. You have a strong personal drive and also a passion and an appetite for the same. Being strong helps you to stay motivated in life. Just like the horse, you like to balance between your instinct and logical situations.

How Date Of Birth Defines Your Personality

If You Are Born During The 3rd Week (15-21) – Hawk

If your birthday falls in the third week of the month, then your spiritual animal is the soaring hawk. As a person, you have a keen sense of vision and intuition. There is nothing that you would want to miss out on. Though your visual skills are already insurmountable, you need to work on sharpening your focus skills.

If You Are Born During The 4th Week (22-31) – Deer

If your birthday falls in the fourth week of the month, then your spiritual animal is said to be an intuitive deer! It means that you are highly sensitive, empathetic, and exceptionally intuitive. You deal with challenges in a graceful manner and tend to take everything in the right spirit.

