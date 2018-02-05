What Is Your Spiritual Animal Based On Your Date Of Birth

Do you know what's your spiritual animal? According to astrology, there are 4 different animals that define different individual personalities.
There are 4 different animals that are based on different dates of this month. One can relate their date of birth and find out on the spiritual animal that is said to suit their personality the best.
These animals will reveal the characteristics of the individuals born during these days. So, read on to find out about your spiritual animal based on your date of birth.
If You Are Born Between 1st And 7th Of The Week – Bear
If your birthday falls in the first week of the month, then your spiritual animal is said to be the mighty Bear. You tend to go through waves of high and low energies. Apart from this, you also develop your strength and confidence and also learn to take action and get good with your leadership qualities over a period of time.
If You Are Born During The 2nd Week (8-14) – Horse
If your birthday falls in the second week of the month, then your spiritual animal is said to be the graceful horse. You have a strong personal drive and also a passion and an appetite for the same. Being strong helps you to stay motivated in life. Just like the horse, you like to balance between your instinct and logical situations.
If You Are Born During The 3rd Week (15-21) – Hawk
If your birthday falls in the third week of the month, then your spiritual animal is the soaring hawk. As a person, you have a keen sense of vision and intuition. There is nothing that you would want to miss out on. Though your visual skills are already insurmountable, you need to work on sharpening your focus skills.
If You Are Born During The 4th Week (22-31) – Deer
If your birthday falls in the fourth week of the month, then your spiritual animal is said to be an intuitive deer! It means that you are highly sensitive, empathetic, and exceptionally intuitive. You deal with challenges in a graceful manner and tend to take everything in the right spirit.
