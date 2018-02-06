Weirdest Predictions For 2018 That Can Amuse You

The Supervolcano Eruption Of Mt. Vesuvius

A volcano eruption may not sound bizarre, as there are so many volcanic eruptions happening around the world. But this is an eruption which is believed to shake the world every 5 minutes and take over more than 6000 lives of the residents. According to a prophecy by Nostradamus, for the year 2018, humanity will face the same fate as the legend of Pompeii. If you're wondering what that is, then you need to Google it, as you can find horrifying images of people frozen in time and place. This is because the ash from the volcano has perfectly preserved their bodies!

A Major Earthquake Is Overdue On The West Coast Of The USA

Nostradamus predicts that there would be a major earthquake in the USA. He said "An earthquake shall concern particularly the western area of the United States. Its power shall be felt in lands throughout the globe."

When World War 3 Would Start This Year And End In 27 Years!

According to Nostradamus's predictions, the world would witness the start of World War 3. He said, "The big war will start in France and all of Europe will be attacked, it will be long and terrifying for everyone and then finally there will be peace but only a few will enjoy it. A war will start between the two great world powers and it will last for a period of 27 years."

When Putin Will Be Elected Once More!

This prediction seems to be the most likely to come true when compared to all other bizarre predictions for this year. Since Alexei Navalny, who is the main opposition leader to Putin, has been banned from standing for the position of the President under a slew of corruption charges, Putin seems to have a likely chance. The chances of him getting elected once more seem to be accurate! This move will make him a dominant political figure in Russia for 25 years.

When Scientists Will Discover The Energies On Venus

The human race will look to the planet Venus for a new source of energy. Though there have not been any missions on exploring this bit, it is predicted that there are some of the energies that will be discovered on Venus.

When China Would Overtake The USA As A Superpower

Baba Vanga had predicted that in the year 2018, the world would see China as the next superpower. This news has been circulated on the internet for a few years now. All that one needs to do is wait and watch on if the predictions would turn true.

What do you think of these bizarre predictions for 2018?