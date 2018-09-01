Subscribe to Boldsky
Horrible Way People Have “Choked” To Death

By

Did you know that a person can choke on the smallest object if it gets stuck in the windpipe?

There are so many cases of choking that happen around the world, and there are those cases where people even lose their lives.

Here, in this article, we are revealing about some of the most terrifying cases where people have lost their lives due to choking and these cases will undoubtedly have an impact on your life, the next time when you decide to eat these stuff!

Check out the story behind these stories.

Array

Tennessee Williams

It is reported that he had popped up a plastic bottle cap and it had got stuck in his windpipe which eventually lead to his death. But there are many theories behind his death which also reveal that he had a drug overdose. Hence he lost his life, and yet to cover up his act, people cooked up the story of him choking to death of a bottle cap!

Array

Steve Peregrin Took

He was a musician by profession and decided to have a wild party one day when he along with his friends were enjoying drugs and drinks together when suddenly Steve realised a cherry had slipped down his throat. By the time he realised that it was too late as he started choking and lost his life at the age of 31 years.

Array

Basil Brown

He was a health freak who was known for drinking a gallon of carrot juice every day. He couldn't stay without it, and hence he decided to take excessive amounts of Vitamin A as he felt it was good for his health. He died from "hypervitaminosis A," when doctors revealed that his liver shut down after he had an overdose of Vitamin A.

Array

Vladimir Likhonos

He was a chemistry student who loved chewing sour gums. Hence he loved mixing his gum with citric acid to get the bitter taste. But while he was working on an experiment, he ended up dipping his gum in an explosive substance that he was working on and the combination of his saliva and the substance blew his lower jaw, and he was killed instantly.

Related Articles

