Annabelle: Terrifying True Facts About It

Annabelle is a doll that does not need any introduction. The scary look of the doll can surely give you chills. However, do you think that it is just a mere doll that was used in the movie?

Well, we are here to reveal to you the details about the actual Annabelle and the story behind it.

These are some of the many facts about Annabelle, and this will surely give you chills.

Check them out...

The Doll Is Real

The doll Annabelle does exist in reality. The doll is currently placed in the Warren Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut. According to reports, the doll is encased in a wooden enclosure with a Holy cross around it. The sign around the doll says "Warning: Do Not Touch." Contradictory to the porcelain Annabelle doll that was used in the movie, the real doll was an antique Raggedy Ann!

Annabelle Was A Birthday Gift

The actual doll reportedly belonged to a nursing student named Donna. It is said that the doll was gifted to her by her mother in the 1970's. It was purchased at a second-hand Raggedy Ann store by her parents. Just a few days of the doll being gifted, Donna and her roommate, Angie started noticing that the doll was "strange."

The Doll Used To Move

The doll would slightly change its positions throughout the day initially. It would cross her arms and legs. However, over a period, they realised that it had started to move to different locations in their home. It is reported that "Several times though Donna, placed the doll on the coach before leaving for work, got a surprise every time as the doll would return in her room on the bed and the door would be closed. This became a ritual.

Messages On Walls Started Appearing

Even though the girls did not have parchment paper in their home, they would find pencil-written notes from Annabelle throughout their apartment. The doll would often write "Help Us", and the handwriting would appear like that of a small child.

The Scary Truth

The girls believed that the incidents of the doll moving and the writing on the walls were results of break-ins, they discovered one of the scary facts when Donna came home one night to find that the doll had blood on her hands and chest. The girls contacted a medium immediately to help them solve the mystery. It was discovered that a spirit named Annabelle Higgins, who was a 7-year-old girl had died on the property. The scared girls permitted Annabelle to inhabit their doll after the spirit told the medium that it felt comfortable living with them.

Their Friend Was Attacked

One of the girl's friends named 'Lou' woke from a terrible nightmare when he was staying at their place. He felt like he was choking. To his horror, he looked down only to find Annabelle crawling up his leg. The very next day, he was attacked by an unseen force that left seven distinct claw marks on his chest.

The Girls Took The Doll To The Priest

When the priest at the church learnt about the things that the doll was up to, he also discovered that the spirit that the doll had possessed had only pretended to be a young girl to con the girls as it was ultimately looking to possess a human body.

The Spirit Lives On

Though the doll was taken away and kept at the museum, it is believed that it exhibits haunted behaviour while in their care. It is reported that people still do see the doll as it reappears in different areas of their abode.

What Is Your Take On This

Though the facts seem to be quite scary, it makes us wonder if these things exist! Share your thoughts in the comment section below.