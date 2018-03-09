Samudra Shastra: What Does Itching In Different Parts Of The Body Reveal

Most of the times when our eyes twitch, we do have someone around who'd say that it is good luck or bad luck. The predictions vary from eye to eye! But do you know that the twitching can predict something important?
Well, according to Samudra Shastra, the predictions of body twitching/itching can actually reveal to us a hidden message of the oncoming events in our life.
Wondering how? Well, check on the details of how an itch/twitch in a certain body part can reveal about our own future events! Find out how.
Left Side Of The Body
The Shastras reveal that if the left side of the individual's body continuously itches, then it means that there's bad news coming their way. This can be related to a sudden death in the family or even losing of a job!
Right Side Of The Body
If the right side of the body twitches, it means that there is some good news in store for the individual man. The Shastras reveal that it is the opposite in case of a woman. The good news happens when the left side itches, while the bad news when the right side itches.
The Forehead
If the forehead of an individual itches, it means that they will soon receive some worldly pleasures in life. On the other hand, if the individual's temple itches more often, it means that they will soon attain monetary benefits in life.
Eye Twitch
If your left eye is often twitching, then it means that you will soon receive a good news. On the other hand, if your right eye is twitching, it means that in the coming days, all your dreams will come true.
More On Eye Twitch
If your right eye is said to twitch continuously for a prolonged period of time, it means that you are probably suffering from a chronic illness, which you are not aware of. You need to get yourself checked up immediately.
The Cheek Twitch
If both your cheeks twitch simultaneously, it means that you will soon attain a lot of money. Though this is believed to be quite a rare phenomenon, but if it happens, it means that good things are coming your way.
Lip Twitch
If you are experiencing a lip twitch, it means that your life will soon see an influx of new friends. You would reconnect with individuals who have lost touch with you for the longest.
Shoulder Twitches
If you experience this, then it means that you will soon gain financial independence. There are chances that you might get a new job or are going to get promoted in the coming days.
Palms
If your palms tend to twitch a lot, it means that you will soon be surrounded with a big problem. One needs to be aware of the oncoming hurdles, as tough times ahead is predicted for these individuals.
The Finger Twitch
If your fingers twitch, it means that you will soon meet an old friend or even come across your old lover. There are chances that this meeting will help you to reconnect and the sparks will fly like never before.
