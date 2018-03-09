Samudra Shastra: What Does Itching In Different Parts Of The Body Reveal

Left Side Of The Body

The Shastras reveal that if the left side of the individual's body continuously itches, then it means that there's bad news coming their way. This can be related to a sudden death in the family or even losing of a job!

Right Side Of The Body

If the right side of the body twitches, it means that there is some good news in store for the individual man. The Shastras reveal that it is the opposite in case of a woman. The good news happens when the left side itches, while the bad news when the right side itches.

The Forehead

If the forehead of an individual itches, it means that they will soon receive some worldly pleasures in life. On the other hand, if the individual's temple itches more often, it means that they will soon attain monetary benefits in life.

Eye Twitch

If your left eye is often twitching, then it means that you will soon receive a good news. On the other hand, if your right eye is twitching, it means that in the coming days, all your dreams will come true.

More On Eye Twitch

If your right eye is said to twitch continuously for a prolonged period of time, it means that you are probably suffering from a chronic illness, which you are not aware of. You need to get yourself checked up immediately.

The Cheek Twitch

If both your cheeks twitch simultaneously, it means that you will soon attain a lot of money. Though this is believed to be quite a rare phenomenon, but if it happens, it means that good things are coming your way.

Lip Twitch

If you are experiencing a lip twitch, it means that your life will soon see an influx of new friends. You would reconnect with individuals who have lost touch with you for the longest.

Shoulder Twitches

If you experience this, then it means that you will soon gain financial independence. There are chances that you might get a new job or are going to get promoted in the coming days.

Palms

If your palms tend to twitch a lot, it means that you will soon be surrounded with a big problem. One needs to be aware of the oncoming hurdles, as tough times ahead is predicted for these individuals.

The Finger Twitch

If your fingers twitch, it means that you will soon meet an old friend or even come across your old lover. There are chances that this meeting will help you to reconnect and the sparks will fly like never before.