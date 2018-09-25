He Wanted To Be A Clown, So He Got Face Tattoos And Silicone Implants Done

As a kid, we all wish to become someone when we grow up like a doctor, an engineer or a teacher. Our ambitions keep changing as we grow up. But how many of us have stuck to the first choice of becoming what exactly we wanted to become as kids?

So here, we share the story of a man who always wanted to be a clown since he was little.

This is the story of Richie the Barber who is believed to love the old-time barber shops and old-time clowns.

Check out his story.