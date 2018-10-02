ENGLISH

Have You Heard About Poop Transplant Treatment?

By

There are so many bizarre treatments that we learn about. However, this odd treatment of poop transplant can leave you feeling disgusted.

Here in this article, we reveal you the details about poop transplant and the benefits of it.

Poop Transplant Is New Treatment

The trend of poop transplant is picking up so fast that people are trying the 'DIY faecal transplants.'

Check out on more details of the same.

Array

About The Medical Condition Clostridium Difficile Infection

Clostridium difficile infection is a condition of inflammatory bowel disease, that causes long-term inflammation and ulcers in the digestive tract. Researchers claim that it affects the innermost lining of the large intestine and rectum and as a result, it can lead to rectal bleeding, diarrhoea and abdominal discomfort as well.

Array

The First Patient Was A Woman

According to the reports, the first patient was a woman who was in her 80s. She was suffering from a horrible case of Clostridium difficile, which is a gut infection. The doctors took a stool sample provided by the patient's nurse's husband and made a poop shake. The procedure was called as California's first faecal microbiota transplant-a so-called FMT. The transplant was a success as the woman made a full recovery.

Array

How Is The Transplant Done?

In this transplant procedure, the clinicians collect faecal matter from healthy people who are tested to determine that the stool is safe for transplantation. Later the stool is processed and prepared for use. The poop is then placed in patients by methods including colonoscopy, endoscopy or enema.

Array

The Treatment Is A Hit In USA

The research survey reveals that now 98 percent of the US population lives within two hours of a faecal transplant provider. The medics even a few frozen poopsicles a week to treat the patients.

Array

The ‘DIY Fecal Transplants Is New Thing

The trend of poop transplant is picking up so fast that people are trying the ‘DIY faecal transplants.' However, doctors warn about the treatment as it could treat health problems ranging from IBS to autoimmune diseases as well.

What is your take on this new treatment? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

