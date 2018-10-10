This Is The Most Extreme Haunted House In The World!

Themes in haunted houses in amusement parks are getting more real and scary. People are not leaving any table unturned, as they want to make the audience feel it to be real.
Here, in this article, we are revealing the details about the scariest haunted house in the world.
It is claimed that people here cannot survive the torture of being scared, as they are seen screaming to be let out of the scary house.
Check out on more details of the same where the stats claim that there are around 24,000 on the waiting list of participants who want to get this experience, as it can last up to eight hours.
It Is In California
McKamey Manor is the world's scariest haunted house that is run by Russ McKamey in San Diego, California. Here the participants are bound, slapped and even compelled to eat on their vomit during the day.
The Guests Are Supposed To Sign An Agreement Before Participating
Here, the guests are asked to sign a waiver before they take part as a participant in the haunted house. The owner McKamey claims that they do a background check to make sure that the participants do not have any serious medical conditions.
The Guests Have The Company Of Some Scary Things
The house ensures that the guests have real-life experiences, as they provide them with special effects, animatronics, actors and even live animals like the tarantulas, spiders and even rats! These props leave the guests shivering and crying.
Mini-Movies Are Made
The owner McKamey is said to film each volunteer's reaction and creates a "mini-movie" of each scary ordeal that the participants go through, and then he posts them on his YouTube channel. Some of the videos have over 39 million views too!
Mckamey Insists The Experience Is Purely Psychological
Mckamey insists that the experience people go through in the house is purely psychological. Footage of people being gagged and covered in fake blood can surely leave many scared.
The Guests Are Not Paid Or Charged For This Experience
McKamey claims that he does not charge his guests for any money for their experience in the house. Instead, he likes it when people give him dog food donations, as he is an animal lover.
