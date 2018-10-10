This Is The Most Extreme Haunted House In The World!

Themes in haunted houses in amusement parks are getting more real and scary. People are not leaving any table unturned, as they want to make the audience feel it to be real.

Here, in this article, we are revealing the details about the scariest haunted house in the world.

It is claimed that people here cannot survive the torture of being scared, as they are seen screaming to be let out of the scary house.

Most Read : He Boiled Man's Eye Before Eating It With 'Girlfriend'

Check out on more details of the same where the stats claim that there are around 24,000 on the waiting list of participants who want to get this experience, as it can last up to eight hours.