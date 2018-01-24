Zodiac Updates: Life Mantras That You Need To Follow

Aries: March 21-April 19

"Accept what is, let go of what was, and have faith in what could be."



Move on in life! You have only one life to enjoy, so all that you can do is enjoy your life and don't hold back your past.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

"Nothing worth having comes easy."

You work really hard. Always remember the reason as to why you work this hard? Your hard work will surely reap you good results.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

"If it is not right, do not do it. If it is not true, do not say it."



Being socially active, you need to follow this mantra well. So, remember that you should not go with the water flow. There would be things that you don't like and things that are not right and not true. So, work according to your thoughts.

You May Also Like To Read:How Would You Know If A Scorpio Is Ignoring You?

Cancer: June 21-July 22

"Never let your emotions overpower your intelligence."

You are unpredictable and emotional at times. You are always seen following your gut and feeling of intuition, but you need to remember that you can think in a practical way at times as well.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

"It's not all about me."



You are dominant by nature and constantly need a reminder that you are not everything that is important in this world. You should change your outgoing attitude.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

"I am enough."



You need to start thinking about yourself first. You always think about what others think of you and what will they think if you do something. Instead, focus on increasing your self-confidence.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

"Follow your heart but take your brain with you."



Intuition is your greatest strength. You need to always learn to be practical and listen to your heart of what it thinks, but at the end of the day, you must follow your mind rather than your heart.

Also Read:What Do These Common Colours Reveal About The Sex Life Of A Person

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

"Kill them with kindness and bury them with a smile."



Aggression is your main problem. You need to control on your aggression and kill your enemies with kindness.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

"Be willing to listen to others and be teachable. You're not right about everything. Nobody is".



You are intellectual and always think that you are correct. You need to stop doing that right away. You need to realise that you are not always right. There is something that you can learn from others too.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

"Worrying will never change the outcome."

You need to stop panicking about anything and everything. You tend to worry about everything. You are a hard worker, so always keep that in your mind and stop worrying.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

"Be open minded and have an open heart."

You are a little-reserved kind of a person. There would be times when you need to open up yourself, so that people recognise you. On the other hand, you also need to open up your heart.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

"Don't over-think, just let it go."

You are very intellectual and you tend to analyse every small thing around you. You need to understand that you don't have to over-think too much. Sometimes, it is better to let things go and be as they are.

So, what's your mantra for life? Let us know in the comment section below.