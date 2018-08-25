Inspiring Indians Who Struggled Hard To Succeed

All the rich and famous people are born with a silver spoon. It is their hard work that has made these individuals rich and famous.

Here, in this article, we are revealing about the Indians who have struggled to succeed, and their hard work and determination is something that has made them successful.

Check out the inspirational growth of some of the famous Indians whom the world knows through their work and fame.

Narayan Murthy

His belief: 'If you dream it, you can do it.'

In the year 1981, he started Infosys with just 10,000 Rs.

Now in the present year, his company generates revenue of 10.93 billion.

APJ Abdul Kalam

His Belief: 'Whatever you are, be a good one.'

As a youngster, he used to sell the newspaper for his earning.

He got famous as the 'Missile Man,' and the most loved President of India.

Dhirubhai Ambani

His belief: 'Remember no one can make you feel inferior without your consent.'

He used to sell bajjis during village fairs.

He has now emerged as the biggest wealth creator of the 20th century.

Narendra Modi

His belief: 'Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.'

He sold tea at a bus station earlier.

He has been labelled as the most influential person by Forbes.

Indra Nooyi

Her belief: 'In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.'

She worked as a receptionist, to earn money for a dress that she wanted to wear during her interview.

She became the CEO of Pepsico.

Milkha Singh

His Belief: 'If there's no struggle, there's no progress."

He had struggled financially and at some point of time even decided to become an armed robber.

With his hard work and dedication, he was offered Padma Shri for his excellence in sports.