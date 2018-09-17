Man Who Eats 3 Kg Of Mud, Rocks And A Brick Every Day

There are many weird and bizarre things that people tend to eat. From glass pieces to bricks and rocks, some people tend to develop some of the strangest habits of eating.

One such is this example of a man who is believed to be addicted to consuming 3 kg of mud, rocks and one brick every single day to suppress his bizarre craving.

Here are more details about this bizarre man who took the Internet by storm after his story went viral.

Unbelievably Bizarre Eating Addictions That People Have