Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Man Who Eats 3 Kg Of Mud, Rocks And A Brick Every Day

By

There are many weird and bizarre things that people tend to eat. From glass pieces to bricks and rocks, some people tend to develop some of the strangest habits of eating.

One such is this example of a man who is believed to be addicted to consuming 3 kg of mud, rocks and one brick every single day to suppress his bizarre craving.

Here are more details about this bizarre man who took the Internet by storm after his story went viral.

Unbelievably Bizarre Eating Addictions That People Have

Array

He Was 10 When He Developed This Habit

When Pakkirappa Hunagundi was just 10 years old, he developed a liking for debris which is an unusual thing for any human. He initially started snacking from walls and streets and claims that he did not have any ill effects of the same.

Array

He Suffers From A Rare Condition

This weird liking was described as a disorder which is commonly known as Pica. This is a condition in which the person suffers an appetite for substances without any nutritional value.

WTF!! The Next Big Superfood Is COCKROACH MILK!

Array

He Has Been Snacking On This For Decades Now

Pakkirappa calmly reveals that he does not suffer from any sort of side effects. He also claims that his teeth are absolutely beautiful and he can even bite into the hardest stone without a problem!

Array

He Prefers Bricks Over Chicken!

His love for bricks, mud and rocks is so much that he would not like to trade his love for them. Even if it means that if he is offered divine nectar, then he will not take it. He also reveals that even fried chicken will not stop the craving that he has for mud, rocks and brick!

Array

He Relishes Hot Charcoal Too!

His friends and family claim that they have been trying hard to get rid of his bizarre habit of eating mud, rocks and brick every day, but state that they have failed in it.

Array

Now He Travels Around

Since people found his habit to be unusual and surprising, Pakkirappa has been travelling around different villages as he likes to showcase his fantastic talent and earn a living.

What do you think of this unusual talent? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Transformation Of A Boy Who Smoked 40 Cigarettes Every Day!

For more exciting updates, check our section Insync as we bring in more interesting stories from around the world.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: life bizarre weird
    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 18:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue