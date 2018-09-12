Subscribe to Boldsky
Have You Heard About The Gigolo Market In Delhi Where Women Bid For Men After 10 Pm?

By

A professional gigolo is a fast growing profession for young single men out there in India as it is slowly gaining its popularity.

Online research revealed about how the Gigolo business is rapidly gaining its fame, and all this is due to the huge money that attracts the youngsters.

Check out on the details about how people are quickly learning about the Gigolo business works!

All About The Gigolo Business In India

There are certain areas in Delhi, India where the business is flourishing. Women go out in the dark after 10pm and book men for their personal services. For a few hours of the service, the gigolos are paid between 1800 to 3,000 rupees, and for the whole night the deal can be pricey and go up to Rs. 8000.

This Is How A Prostitute Is Born

The Dealing Is Done Systematically

Though this is a business done in the dark, it is done systematically as the dealings here are entirely regularly done. Some of the earnings are given to the dealers or hookers with whom these individuals are linked.

How Women Identify The Gigolos

According to the media report, the gigolos can be identified with scarfs tied around their necks. This is their identity. They run their business from 10pm to 4 am. Apart from this, some gigolos love to explore new experiences on social media. Hence they post ads online.

The Contacts Are Available Online

All that you need to do is just type in ‘Gigolos in India' on LinkedIn - and you would come across hundred profiles of men who are working as Gigolos as the search will flood your page!

Why Do Transgenders Become Prostitutes

The Online Ads About Gigolos Are Similar To This

  • Backrub Therapist/Independent Gigolo/Male Escort
  • Giving vital escort services to fulfilment, unwinding and enjoyable to my different customers at reasonable rates with complete privacy protection and security.
  • Make the most of my services once, and I guarantee that you will require them again and once more.
  • Note: No fulfilment, No Charge. Back rub/GIGOLO will be given according to your need.
They Earn A Lot!

Gigolos is a serious business as the individuals are believed to earn between 2 and 3 lakhs a month easily. They advertise about their gigolo services to women online.

They Are Active On Their Social Profiles

The moment they analyse how interested the opposite person online is, they open up to them in detail about the services that they offer. There are many men out there who have been in this business for more than 4 years.

This Man Gets Paid For Getting Laid!

They Travel Across India

These Gigolos travels all over India to provide sex and massages to their clients. They even describe themselves as ‘a hospitality guy' and also promise complete relaxation of body and mind at nominal prices.

The Online World About Male Prostitution

If you are interested in learning about the services, then all that you need to do is register yourself, and the fees can range anywhere between Rs. 10,000 for 3 months to Rs. 30,000 for 12 months where they would provide you with 10 clients per month.

But There Is A Catch

Though the business of Gigolo is gaining its share of popularity, there are those online agencies that hire gigolos to ask young boys to deposit a registration fee. They promise to provide clients in return, but unfortunately, they dupe as people vanish after taking money for their services.

Related Articles

