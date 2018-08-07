Subscribe to Boldsky
She Is Just 23 And Has Spent £30,000 On Her Tanning Addiction

Addictions come in different forms. Here is an example of one such bizarre habit of a woman who claims to be addicted to tanning so much so that she spends hours at the tanning centre!

This is the story of Hannah Norman, the 23-year-old girl from Cwmbran, South Wales. She had first started to go for tanning when she was just 13 years old and got addicted to it by the age of 16.

Hannah Norman tanning addiction

Her addiction has caused a severe effect on her skin and doctors have warned her that she is unnecessarily prematurely ageing her skin under the rays and risking skin cancer. Hence, she needs to quit the habit.

However, it looks like Hannah is unable to give up on her sun-kissed skin tone!

According to various reports, she seems to be spending over three hours a day using fake tan products! Her beauty regime is estimated to cost over £30,000 over the years!

How It All Started?

Hannah used her first spray tan when she was just 13 years old. She used it to build her confidence, as she was often bullied at school for being overweight.

She Follows Her Tan Regime Religiously

She has to go to bed early to get up at the crack of dawn to follow her tanning routine before work. She works in the town's pawn shop where she is a cashier.

She Does Get Trolled

She gets abused on the street for her skin colour, and people even call her 'Oompa Loompa'. Hannah does not find it to be demotivating as she loves it!

What do you think of her look? Let us know in the comment section below.

