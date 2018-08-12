Meet The Grandpa Who Plays Pokemon Go With 11 Phones

While the Pokemon Go fever of 2016 may now have become history for most of us, but not for this 70-year-old man who has taken his enthusiasm for Pokemon-chasing to in-your-face levels.

He is a Taiwanese Fengshui master Chen San-Yuan who has gained popularity after a picture of him riding a bike with six cell phones connected to it went viral.

It shows Pokemon Go on their screens was shared on an online forum Reddit recently. He was introduced to the game by his grandson and ever since then he has been hooked to the game!

The post was titled as "Hardcore Pokemon hunter grandpa", and since then the post has got over 75,000 upvotes!

The man in the video, Mr Chen revealed that he spends over $10,000 each month on the game!

He carries over multiple power banks with him, and he seems to keep his devices charged easily for over 20 hours straight.

While Mr Chen has nine phones strapped around on his bike, he revealed that he has two more phones that he would strap them shortly after he levels up in the game for these phones!

Watch out his interview on how he enjoys playing his game and cycle all over the streets and find new Pokemon!

Don't you think this is crazy? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more exciting videos, check our section Pulse as we bring in more updates.