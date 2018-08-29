Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Her Love For Him Is An Example Of True Love!

By

This story of a young girl loving her boyfriend unconditionally has set an example of true love.

This is the case of a girlfriend from Thailand who is redefining love by choosing to stand by her boyfriend who is suffering from eye cancer.

true love

Pooh Chokchai Kaew is a 21-year-old guy who is suffering from last stage eye cancer. His cancer has spread all over his face and it makes him look scary.

An Unconditional Love Story... 

Despite his face being disfigured as his cancer spread throughout his face, he is a lucky man as his girlfriend continues to stand by him during this tough time. The girl has been doing everything that she can do to make his last days memorable.

If this is not true love, then what else is?

Their unique love story came into light when the girlfriend Atittaya Chumkeaw posted a picture with her boyfriend on the social media with a caption that read, "The third anniversary, love the same."

The moment the girl posted the picture, their love story has become popular and the girl's efforts are being appreciated and people are praying for the recovery of the boyfriend.

The family had revealed that doctors have no treatment with either radiotherapy or chemotherapy, yet they are expecting a miracle to happen.

Real-life Story: Love Story That Will Melt Your Heart 

What is your take on this? Let us know in the comment section below.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: life relationship
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 11:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue