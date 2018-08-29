Her Love For Him Is An Example Of True Love!

This story of a young girl loving her boyfriend unconditionally has set an example of true love.

This is the case of a girlfriend from Thailand who is redefining love by choosing to stand by her boyfriend who is suffering from eye cancer.

Pooh Chokchai Kaew is a 21-year-old guy who is suffering from last stage eye cancer. His cancer has spread all over his face and it makes him look scary.

An Unconditional Love Story...

Despite his face being disfigured as his cancer spread throughout his face, he is a lucky man as his girlfriend continues to stand by him during this tough time. The girl has been doing everything that she can do to make his last days memorable.

If this is not true love, then what else is?

Their unique love story came into light when the girlfriend Atittaya Chumkeaw posted a picture with her boyfriend on the social media with a caption that read, "The third anniversary, love the same."

The moment the girl posted the picture, their love story has become popular and the girl's efforts are being appreciated and people are praying for the recovery of the boyfriend.

The family had revealed that doctors have no treatment with either radiotherapy or chemotherapy, yet they are expecting a miracle to happen.

Real-life Story: Love Story That Will Melt Your Heart

What is your take on this? Let us know in the comment section below.