Dalai Lama Quotes That Can Change Your Life

The 14th Dalai Lama, born as Lhamo Thondup, was formally recognized according to the Tibetan Buddhist traditions at age 4.
He began his religious education at the age of 6. When he was 16 years old, he assumed full power as the political leader of Tibet.
He is said to be one of the most beloved and inspirational figures of the century.
There are some of the famous quotes by him that people love to follow and also get inspired by.
Check out some of the most inspirational quotes of the 14th Dalai Lama.
Quote#1-- For Steady Happy Life
"We need to learn to want what we have, not to have what we want, to get stable and steady happiness."
Quote# 2 – To Stay Focused
"People take different roads seeking fulfillment and happiness. Just because they're not on your road doesn't mean they've gotten lost."
Quote# 3 – Never Underestimate Your Self
"If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito."
Quote# 4 – Choose Wisely
"Sometimes one creates a dynamic impression by saying something, and sometimes one creates as significant an impression by remaining silent."
Quote# 5 – Stay Disciplined
"A disciplined mind leads to happiness, and an undisciplined mind leads to suffering."
Quote# 6 – Love And Compassion Are Key Of Happiness
"Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them, humanity cannot survive."
Quote# 7 – Hard Times Make Us Stronger
"Hard times build determination and inner strength. Through them we can also come to appreciate the uselessness of anger. Instead of getting angry nurture a deep caring and respect for troublemakers because by creating such trying circumstances they provide us with invaluable opportunities to practice tolerance and patience."
Quote# 8 – Finding Our Inner Strength
"When we meet real tragedy in life, we can react in two ways - either by losing hope and falling into self-destructive habits or by using the challenge to find our inner strength. Thanks to the teachings of Buddha, I have been able to take this second way."
Quote# 9 – Religion, Ethnicity, Culture, And Language Make No Difference
"Whether one is rich or poor, educated or illiterate, religious or nonbelieving, man or woman, black, white, or brown, we are all the same. Physically, emotionally, and mentally, we are all equal. We all share basic needs for food, shelter, safety, and love. We all aspire to happiness and we all shun suffering. Each of us has hopes, worries, fears, and dreams. Each of us wants the best for our family and loved ones. We all experience pain when we suffer loss and joy when we achieve what we seek. On this fundamental level, religion, ethnicity, culture, and language make no difference."
Quote# 10 – Practise Contentment
"When you are discontent, you always want more, more, more. Your desire can never be satisfied. However, when you practice contentment, you can say to yourself, "Oh yes - I already have everything that I really need."
