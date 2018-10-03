Dalai Lama Quotes That Can Change Your Life

The 14th Dalai Lama, born as Lhamo Thondup, was formally recognized according to the Tibetan Buddhist traditions at age 4.

He began his religious education at the age of 6. When he was 16 years old, he assumed full power as the political leader of Tibet.

He is said to be one of the most beloved and inspirational figures of the century.

There are some of the famous quotes by him that people love to follow and also get inspired by.

Check out some of the most inspirational quotes of the 14th Dalai Lama.