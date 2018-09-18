This Open Prison Allows Inmates To Live With Family And Go Out To Work!

The first thing that one can think of when they hear 'Prison' is a dark, concrete room that has limited space. It is generally a place which the inmates cannot claim as their own, they have no choice over food and they cannot choose who to be with.

However, a prison in India is changing the meaning of what imprisonment means.

An open prison has been started in India where the prisoners have the liberty to lead a life with family and also work.

Check out the details about this unique open prison.