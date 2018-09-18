This Open Prison Allows Inmates To Live With Family And Go Out To Work!

The first thing that one can think of when they hear 'Prison' is a dark, concrete room that has limited space. It is generally a place which the inmates cannot claim as their own, they have no choice over food and they cannot choose who to be with.
However, a prison in India is changing the meaning of what imprisonment means.
An open prison has been started in India where the prisoners have the liberty to lead a life with family and also work.
Check out the details about this unique open prison.
The Prison Is In Madhya Pradesh
This unique open prison is situated in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh. The prison is named Devi Ahilyabai Open Colony which is near the district jail of Indore city.
The Jail Was Started To Bring A Change
The main aim to start this unique prison was to bring a positive change in the lives of the inmates there. There are over ten married prisoners who have been given independent apartments here.
All About The Prison
This prison has a two-room home, where a convicted prisoner lives with his/her family and can step outside the premises to work. They are allowed to have a regular life and also work from 8 am and are required to return by 6 pm.
The Prison Is Not For All Types Of Prisoners
This prison is a place exclusive for certain prisoners. The area is an open prison for the prisoners who have been given a life sentence but have behaved well and are to be released in one or two years!
The Limitations For Prisoners
The prisoners here are allowed to go outside the premises to work at 8 am, and they are required to return by 6 pm. Apart from this, they are not allowed to breach the city limits as well. The guards also keep a record of all the visitors of these prisoners.
What is your take on this? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
