ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gandhi Jayanti 2021: This Woman Is The Great-granddaughter Of Mahatma Gandhi

    By

    With Independence Day just gone by, August is the month when most Indians feel truly patriotic and also thank those freedom fighters from the bottom of their hearts, without whom we could not have got independence. October 2 marks Gandhi Jayanti.

    However, have you ever imagined or even tried to learn about the descendants of our freedom fighters? Do you know about Gandhijis' family lineage?

    Well, according to the records, the Gandhian family line has over 154 members, who are settled in over 6 different countries around the world.

    You May Also Like To Read: The Fact Behind Gandhi's Picture In Currency Notes

    Here's a look at one of the members of this family who is all famous now. She is Gandhi's great-granddaughter Medha, who was born and raised in the USA.

    Continue reading to know more about her...

    She Is The Great Granddaughter Of MK Gandhi…

    Medha Gandhi is the great-granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi. She is the daughter of Kantilal, who is the son of MK Gandhi's oldest son Hiralal. Her dad had apparently moved to the USA after India got its independence.

    Also Read:Unseen Pictures Of Indian Leaders

    She Is A US Citizen…

    Since her dad had moved to the USA in 1948 with his entire family, Medha was born there and raised as a citizen of America. She continues living there.

    She Has Many Feathers To Her Cap...

    Medha Gandhi has not only worked as a DJ in Boston, but she is also closely linked to various TV shows as a Producer. We bet, this woman is talented to the core, as it runs in their genes.

    She Is Highly Active On Social Sites

    Medha often takes to sharing glimpses of her life on her Instagram and Facebook accounts. She has a strong social media presence, as she updates her life events and chores on her social media sites.

    She Has A Glamorous Life

    'Baby Hot Sauce' is the name on her Instagram account and her social account reveals that she is living quite a glamorous lifestyle. Apart from all of this, she is popularly known as a comedy writer and a parody producer in the USA as well.

    All Images Source

    Comments

    More LIFE News

    Read more about: life world facts
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close