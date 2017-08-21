Gandhi Jayanti 2021: This Woman Is The Great-granddaughter Of Mahatma Gandhi Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

With Independence Day just gone by, August is the month when most Indians feel truly patriotic and also thank those freedom fighters from the bottom of their hearts, without whom we could not have got independence. October 2 marks Gandhi Jayanti.

However, have you ever imagined or even tried to learn about the descendants of our freedom fighters? Do you know about Gandhijis' family lineage?

Well, according to the records, the Gandhian family line has over 154 members, who are settled in over 6 different countries around the world.

Here's a look at one of the members of this family who is all famous now. She is Gandhi's great-granddaughter Medha, who was born and raised in the USA.

Continue reading to know more about her...