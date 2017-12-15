Just In
International Tea Day 2020: Fun Facts About Tea
Every year, International Tea Day is observed on 21 May according to the United Nations (UN). The International Tea Day aims to raise awareness of the long history and the cultural and economic significance of tea around the world.
In some tea producing countries, such as India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Uganda and Tanzania, International tea Day was observed on 15 December - a resolution that started in 2005.
In 2019, the UN declared May 21 as International Tea Day on the recommendations of India, at the International Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) Intergovernmental Group meeting held in Milan 4 years ago.
Here are some of the facts about tea and its discovery that you would love to read about.
From discovering it accidentally to the countries that rank the highest in tea consumption, we bring it all, about the facts of tea, here.
Check these out!
Fact #1: It Was Discovered In China
According to a legend, tea was discovered by the Chinese emperor Shen Nung in 2737 BC. It is said that while the emperor was drinking his hot water, a tea leaf fell into it and the rest as they say is history!
Fact #2: British Tasted Tea Just 400 Years Back
According to historians, tea was first introduced to the British around 400 years ago only. They described tea as a ‘China Drink.' This was based on its origin. But as years passed by, the tea varieties have evolved in taste and properties when compared to what arrived first in the UK.
Fact #3: It Is The 2nd Popular Drink In The World!
For those of you who thought beer is the most common and popular drink in the world, you are wrong, my friend, as tea is the second most popular beverage in the world after water!
Fact #4: The Tea-growing Countries That Celebrate This...
According to reports, this day is celebrated in most of the tea-growing countries like India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Uganda and Malawi.
Fact #5: India Is Not The First Chai Loving Country!
If you have been thinking that Indians love tea, you would be amused to know that an average Brit drinks upto 876 cups of tea every single year. This is enough to fill two bath tubs!
Apart From This, There Are Other Uses As Well!
Apart from learning the facts on tea, there are many other benefits of tea. It was initially used as a medicine and with the passing of years, it is being used in the beauty treatments as well.
Be It Anything, Tea Is The Best…
All the trivia about tea makes us a little nostalgic as this is the FAVOURITE drink of Indians and others around the world too.
Do you love your chai? And like it 'kadak', just like the way we do? Let us know in the comment section below.