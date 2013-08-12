Independence Day 2019: Beautiful Greetings and Special Messages For Your Loved Ones Life oi-Anwesha Barari

India will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day on 15th August and therefore, sending warm and beautiful greetings to your loved ones is an inseperable part of it.

Over the last 72 years, Independence Day has slowly gone from being a day of national awakening to just another holiday. We send greetings to our friends on New Year, Holi, Eid and Christmas. But when the time comes to wish Independence Day, we are all too lazy.

People used to write letters, which has now reduced to one-liners in Whatsapp or Facebook. It looks like everybody is busy and not easy anymore. We love to forward messages and emails to our friends because it consumes less time. Earlier, we had to forward an email or message by typing in your friend's number or email id. But now, group chats have enabled us to forward messages to many friends with just one click. So make use of this technology to spread Independence Day greetings for 2019. It is one day that is worth your forwards.

We all know that our country is plagued by corruption, economic turmoil and most importantly, indiscipline. That is probably why most young people take such little interest in Independence Day. But have you ever thought about what is so special about India? It is the diversity in our culture. No other country can boast of such myriad cultural diversity within its borders. And yet, we are making it stick together for 67 years now! Isn't that a cause to celebrate and pass on Independence Day greetings for 2019.

So on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day of India, Boldsky has come up with a unique concept to celebrate India via videos. Oneindia in collaboration with India Videos presents the concept of sending Independence Day greetings 2019 to your friends. Every pixel of this flag has an image. You can see the image once you move your mouse over each part of the Indian flag. When you click on the image, it will take you to a video about India showing its diverse culture. There are more than 7000 videos waiting to be clicked!

So, here is a special way to send Independence Day greetings of 2019 to your friends. Click on this link given below and send the greeting to your loved ones.

Boldsky wishes all of you a very Happy Independence Day!