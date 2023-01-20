Just In
Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary 2023: Interesting Quotes And Messages
Lala Lajpat Rai who was born at Dhudike at the current Moga ditrict in Punjab, was a fiery nationalist who was born on 28 January 1865 into a jain family as the eldest child of the family of 6 children. His contribution to the nation in securing the independence is unmatched. He spearheaded many revolutions and he founded the Hindu Orphan Relief Movement to preventing the Christian missions from gaining custody over these kids,
Lala Lajpat Rai offered his unflinching support to the non-cooperation movement of Gandhi at a session of Congress at Nagpur. He founded the arya Gazette and formed the servants of People society in 1912.), Outspoken with an anti-British nationalism he led the Hindu supremacy movement, He was proudly referred to as the Lion of India. He authored two famous works namely The Arya Samaj and England's Debt to India. Here are some interesting and engaging quotes and messages for you to read at leisure.
1. Progress is nothing but amendment of past errors,
2. The road to freedom is arduous and uphill,
3. Being dependent on others is deathly and destructive.
4. If you are prone to dependence you are prone to weakness.
5. Patriotism can be built only on the edifice of truth and fairplay.
6. As Milk is needed for infants, food for adults, everyone needs education.
7. Defeat and failure are needed sometimes to move towards victory.
8. Each blow of the British lathi wielded on my body will be the nail in the coffin of the British Government.
9. Trust yourself and your efforts then you can bound to succeed.
10. Discipline is the most important virtue that is needed for public life failing which there will be impediments to progress.
11. Ahimsa is the attempt to fulfill the objective in a peaceful manner with full devotion and sincerity.
12. Man always marches ahead in life only by the dint of his merit and not by depending on others.
13. Love and respect score over wealth in importance. Preserving harmony in relationships is important.
14. We have to pay a price for success and we have to pay that price for our freedom as well.
