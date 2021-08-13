Independence Day 2021: Iconic Speeches, Quotes That Brought India To The Brink Of Freedom

1. A Tryst With Destiny Long years ago we made a tryst with destiny, and now that time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, not wholly or in full measure, but very substantially. At the stroke of today's midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom. A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance.- Jawaharlal Nehru

2. I Am Only A Woman, Only A Poet "As long as I have life, as long as blood flows through this arm of mine, I shall not leave the cause of freedom...I am only a woman, only a poet. But as a woman, I give to you the weapons of faith and courage and the shield of fortitude. And as a poet, I fling out the banner of song and sound, the bugle call to battle. How shall I kindle the flame which shall waken you men from slavery..." - Sarojini Naidu

3. ‘If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland.’ - Chandra Shekhar Azad

4. Do or Die "Here is a mantra, a short one, that I give to you. You may imprint it on your hearts and let every breath of yours give expression to it. The mantra is ‘Do or Die.' We shall either free India or die in the attempt; we shall not live to see the perpetuation of our slavery. Every true Congressman or woman will join the struggle with inflexible determination not to remain alive to see the country in bondage and slavery." - Mahatma Gandhi

5. Path To Freedom "We should have but one desire today - the desire to die so that India may live - the desire to face a martyr's death, so that the path to freedom may be paved with the martyr's blood." -Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

6. Steps Of Victory "Defeat and failure are sometimes necessary steps of victory." "A person should be courageous and honest in worshipping the truth, without being concerned about receiving worldly benefits." "I always believed that my silence on several topics will be an advantage in the long run." - Lala Lajpat Rai

7. War Of Liberation Friends! My comrades in the War of Liberation! Today I demand of you one thing, above all. I demand of you blood It is blood alone that can avenge the blood that the enemy has spilt. - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

8. My Right Is Justice "When there is oppression, the only self-respecting thing is to rise and say this shall cease today, because my right is justice."- Sarojini Naidu

9. Revolution "It is beyond the power of any man to make a revolution. Neither can it be brought about on any appointed date. It is brought about by special environments, social and economic. The function of an organised party is to utilise any such opportunity offered by these circumstances." - Bhagat Singh