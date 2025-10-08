Vijay Deverakonda Meets With An Accident In Hyderabad Amid Engagement Reports; Says 'My Head Hurts But....'

Gauri Khan Turns 55: Beyond SRK's Wife, She Is One Of India's Most Influential Women, Know Her Net Worth!

Today, October 8, 2025, we celebrate Gauri Khan, a woman whose life is a remarkable blend of elegance, creativity, and entrepreneurial drive. While the world knows her as Shah Rukh Khan's powerhouse partner, Gauri has built her own impressive journey, launching successful business ventures. As she turns 55, it's the perfect time to take a closer look at her inspiring career, her influence in India's design and entertainment industries, and a peek into her net worth.

Early Life And Education

Born as Gauri Chhibber on October 8, 1970, in New Delhi, she hails from a Punjabi Hindu family. She completed her schooling at Loreto Convent School and Modern School Vasant Vihar.

Gauri graduated with a BA (Hons.) in History from Lady Shri Ram College. But creativity always called-she completed a six-month fashion design course at NIFT and learned tailoring through her father's garment business. These early experiences laid the foundation for her future ventures in design and entrepreneurship.

Red Chillies Entertainment: A Cinematic Leap

In 2002, Gauri co-founded Red Chillies Entertainment with Shah Rukh Khan. The production house produced blockbuster films like 'Main Hoon Na' and 'Om Shanti Om'.

While Shah Rukh is the face, Gauri has been instrumental behind the scenes overseeing production, marketing, and creative direction, solidifying Red Chillies as a trailblazer in Bollywood.

Becoming An Interior Design Icon

Gauri's passion for interior design began with her own home, Mannat. The personal project ignited a professional journey that led to the launch of Gauri Khan Designs in 2012.

Her signature style blends modern minimalism with warm, inviting touches. Over the years, she has designed for celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra, earning recognition for turning spaces into personal stories expressed through design.

Venturing Into Hospitality: Torii Restaurant

In 2024, Gauri expanded her design sensibilities to the hospitality sector by reopening Torii, a luxury pan-Asian restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. Every corner reflects her aesthetic-sophisticated, contemporary, and perfectly balanced. This move highlights her versatility and entrepreneurial spirit.

Net Worth And Influence

As of 2025, Gauri Khan's net worth is estimated between ₹1,600 crore and ₹1,725 crore (around $274-300 million), making her one of India's wealthiest and most influential women in entertainment and business. Beyond numbers, her influence lies in inspiring women to pursue creativity while balancing entrepreneurship and family life.

Family Life

Gauri married Shah Rukh Khan on October 25, 1991. They have three children: Aryan (1997), Suhana (2000), and AbRam (2013, via surrogacy). Despite their public lives, Gauri maintains a close-knit family environment, often sharing glimpses of their life with fans.

Legacy And Impact

Gauri Khan's journey shows that following your curiosity and doing what you love can turn into something much bigger than you imagined. Whether it's a film, a home, or a restaurant, she brings her personal touch to everything she works on. On her 55th birthday, it's worth appreciating not just her achievements, but the way she blends creativity, family, and business with ease, something that makes her story feel approachable and real.