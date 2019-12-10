This Chinese Man Can Legit Jump On Water! Insync oi-Monika Khajuria

Just like flying, walking on water has always been a thing that has fascinated us humans, right? Well, we might not have been able to walk on water, but this Chinese man can definitely jump on it. And no, this is not a clickbait!

In a video that caught the fascination of many, we can see 28 years old, Zhang Chengqiang jumping on water, not once but very many times.

A King Fu Pro

Zhang is a Kung Fu pro who is a master at jumping, has been practising the art of Kung Fu for as long as 18 years and can perform various deeds that will leave you speechless. For instance, he can jump through his looped arms and also jump higher than his height. I mean, can you even believe that! (But, it seems he can do it all!) But, his skill of jumping on water does take the top spot. When you look at him doing the deed, it looks like he is pushing the water with his feet.

He Shares His Secret

In the video, Zhang also shares his secret with the audience. And the secret is sheer determination and practice, practice and practice. He attempted the feat various times before he actually mastered it. Your core strength plays a major role here.

Word Of Caution!!

For all you people who watched the video and are tempted to try it, we would like to warn you that is not safe to imitate it without a thought. You need to have a certain set of skills, core strength and practice to do what he does. And you still might not be able to do it. So, safety first!