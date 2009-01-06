Just In
300-Year Old Journal By Robinson Crusoe's Author
Johnny Depp starring 'Pirates of the Caribbean' was exciting, here is a piece of the 'real' action. A journal of more than 300 year old British explorer, who defeated pirates of the Caribbean and also rescued the real-life Robinson Crusoe is discovered and is expected to fetch up to 3,000 pounds.
According to reports from Telegraph, Woodes Rogers left the English shores in 1708 for the around the world voyage and made fortunes by raiding ships and Spanish galleons.
Captain Rogers on his voyage at a a remote Pacific island rescued castaway Alexander Selkirk, who later inspired the character and book Robinson Crusoe, Roger's friend Daniel Defoe, an author was also with him.
Reportedly, Rogers describes him "wild-looking" and wearing "goatskins", adding: "He had with him his clothes and bedding, with a firelock, some powder, bullets and tobacco, a hatchet, a knife, a kettle, a Bible and books.
The captain traveled across South Seas, the East Indies and the Cape of Good Hope, maneuvering two 36-gun ships, the Duke and the Duchess, and 333 men. He also is credited with popular catches like that of vessel The Great Manila, a Spanish trading ship that sailed across the Pacific with a valuable cargo, amounting up to 2 million dollars.
His other accomplishments include being appointed as the governor of the Behamas by King George I in 1717, and played a major role in ridding the islands of 2,000 pirates, including Edward Teach, also called Blackbeard. The latter was killed by Rogers.
The book titled A Cruising Voyage Around the World has only a hundred copies and was printed after seven years of Roger's adventures. The latest one was found in a loft in Bristol, where Rogers initially belonged to. AGENCIES