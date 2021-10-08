Josh App And MASH Project Foundation Launch #PawsAndPlay Campaign Pet Care oi-Boldsky Desk

Josh, India's fastest growing and most engaging short-video app and the MASH Project Foundation, an award-winning social enterprise that is enabling an ecosystem for social impact, have joined hands to organize the #PawsandPlay campaign from September 24, 2021, to promote the cause of animal welfare.

Leveraging the power of short-video content, the campaign aims to create awareness among the audience, especially the youth and inspire them to start conversations around the needs of our nation's animals. On the larger scale, the focal point is ensuring the safety of every animal from harmful human activity.

"Given the surging numbers of cruelty against animals each year, MASH Project Foundation realises the urgency to give voice to needy animals across the globe. By facilitating and curating creative content with partner NGOs, this campaign aims to emphasize the importance of eliminating animal abuse and neglect. It will highlight the need of having empathy towards the animals, adopting and feeding the strays, and nurturing and supporting the helpless creatures. Additionally, it will promote the creators to showcase live-action work and encourage other people to join in for the good cause," said Aashish Beergi, Founder & CEO, MASH Project Foundation.

Sunder Venketraman, Head of Creator and Content Ecosystem, Josh said, "We love watching videos of animals online, but our love for them should not be confined to just online videos. Instances of animal cruelty have been on the rise and unlike humans, animals do not have the means to voice their dissent or protect themselves from these violent, hateful acts. In line with our commitment to work towards impacting the society positively, we, at Josh, have once again collaborated with MASH Project Foundation to create awareness and educate the masses around this critical issue that will help safeguard animals and protect them from further harm. We are keen to leverage our platform to bring more visibility around the issue of animal cruelty and promote better treatment towards them."

About Josh

Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in August 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India's top 1000+ best creators, 20000 strong managed community of creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, best in class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store with 100 million+ downloads. Josh is currently the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with 115+ million MAUs (Monthly Active Users) and 56+ million DAUs (Daily Active Users).

About MASH Project Foundation

MASH Project Foundation is an award-winning social enterprise committed to building and empowering a global community of social changemakers. It works with national and international organizations to deliver high-quality social impact through its interventions on community building, capacity development and amplifying impact through campaigns and communication solutions.

Story first published: Friday, October 8, 2021, 9:30 [IST]