Ways To Use Essential Oils For Your Furry Pets

Essential oils are naturally occurring aromatic mixtures. These are found in the different parts of the plants. If you love to have a dog as a pet in your home, then you will definitely want to know about the ways to keep it healthy.

Essential oils can safely be used with pets. They receive benefits from essential oils in many ways. However, we should be a little careful while using essential oils with small animals, like a dog.

t is recommended to use essential oils in some behavioural issues like anxiety, fear, and separation anxiety. They are also useful for seizure disorders, bleeding disorders, ear infection in animals, etc.

Essential oils are used for many other diseases. Boost up the immune system and help to keep the liver and kidney functioning good. The most common ways to use essential oils are topically, aromatically and internally.

Dogs also need time to adjust to this new thing like we do. So, we need to observe its behaviour towards the essential oil and choose the right way to use it for the dog's betterment.

Listed below are different ways of how you could use essential oils for your furry pets, have a look.

Water Diffusion

This way is highly recommended for dogs. This is the best way to introduce essential oils in your home and outside. Start with 1-5 drops of oil in your diffuser. You can use water diffusion in an open room or a closed room, or near the cage. You need to monitor your dog's behaviour during the diffusion and respond to it accordingly.