Ways To Use Essential Oils For Your Furry Pets

Essential oils are naturally occurring aromatic mixtures. These are found in the different parts of the plants. If you love to have a dog as a pet in your home, then you will definitely want to know about the ways to keep it healthy.
Essential oils can safely be used with pets. They receive benefits from essential oils in many ways. However, we should be a little careful while using essential oils with small animals, like a dog.

t is recommended to use essential oils in some behavioural issues like anxiety, fear, and separation anxiety. They are also useful for seizure disorders, bleeding disorders, ear infection in animals, etc.
Essential oils are used for many other diseases. Boost up the immune system and help to keep the liver and kidney functioning good. The most common ways to use essential oils are topically, aromatically and internally.
Dogs also need time to adjust to this new thing like we do. So, we need to observe its behaviour towards the essential oil and choose the right way to use it for the dog's betterment.
Listed below are different ways of how you could use essential oils for your furry pets, have a look.
Water Diffusion
This way is highly recommended for dogs. This is the best way to introduce essential oils in your home and outside. Start with 1-5 drops of oil in your diffuser. You can use water diffusion in an open room or a closed room, or near the cage. You need to monitor your dog's behaviour during the diffusion and respond to it accordingly.
Size Effects
Size always affects the amount of oil. Every dog is different in nature and feature. So it is dependant on the size of the dog to grab the amount of oil.
Aromatherapy
Essential oil is commonly used for aromatherapy of dogs. Aromatherapy really works for dogs. There are so many benefits of aromatherapy. You can get a diffuser or you can allow your dog to smell directly from the bottle. You can also apply it to your hand and let your dog smell it too.
Apply It On The Skin
Depending on the nature of the type of dog, sometimes oil should be put directly on to the skin. The action of the oil starts rapidly in this way.
Ear Tipping
Apply the diluted oil to the tips of ears. Some dogs tolerate this but some do not. They may shake the head vigourously but make sure the oil does not enter into their delicate eyes. So, you should be very careful that the oil does not get into the eyes.
Apply To The Paws
Dog's paws are the best places to apply essential oils. Make sure you are careful enough while applying the oil on the paws.
Apply On The Fur
Rub the oil on your hand and then apply it on the dog's fur. You can also combine the essential oil with water in a spray bottle for easy application.
The Essential Oil Can Be Administered Internally
Sometimes, the essential oils can be mixed with the food or dropped directly into the mouth. But you should be careful about the amount, according to the size of the dog and the kind of essential oil you are using as well.
All essential oils are not created equally. So choosing the right essential oil for your dog is really important. Essential oils are also used for a wide range of emotional and physical wellness of dogs.