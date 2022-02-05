Just In
Vastu Shastra: How To Place Ganpati Idol At Home - 5 Expert Tips
Lord Ganesha is considered the provider of health and happiness. The Lord is invited to bless us on every auspicious occasion and his arrival is celebrated. Whether you want to keep the Ganesha idol or murti in a temple or independently at home, its placement matters. Most people place the idol at their home without considering its impact on the household. Vastu Shastra plays a vital role in determining this placement. The space allocation for Ganpati needs to be done considering a lot of factors such as orientation, size, colour, etc.
So, if you wish to know how to place your Ganesha the right way at home, here are some Vastu tips you could use.
Direction
The best directions to place your Ganesha are west, north, and northeast of the house. According to Vastu, it is ideal to have a north-facing Ganpati. This is because mythologically, Lord Shiva resides in the north which makes this direction pious. Avoid placing the Ganpati murti in the south.
Many households position the idol facing the entrance to welcome prosperity. In this case, it is recommended that the back of Ganesha should face the entrance. This is because we want Ganesha to ward off evil from our space. If the four cardinal directions are not in linearity with your home, then you can place the idol diagonally to face the right direction.
Number of Idols
Ganesha is not just a deity, he is a friend; a confidant. And thus, we all love to have many big and small versions of Ganesha in our home. Be it on the table, in the temple, at the entrance, or on a shelf, a Ganesha idol is the best way to adorn it. But, Vastu says it is best to have only one idol at home. It is believed that too many idols upset Riddhi Siddhi. It causes crashes in energy and does not create a hostile home environment. You can read this to learn more about the dos and don'ts of Vastu.
God is in the Details
After selecting the Ganesha with the right posture, you must pay attention to the details. They are primarily the trunk, mouse, and modak. The trunk of Lord Ganesha should be tilted towards the left who is considered easier to please. This ushers in happiness and success. A right-tilted trunk Ganpati needs disciplined worshiping. And, speaking of details, we can't miss Ganesha's favourites - the modak (favourite sweet) and the vaahan (mouse). A Ganpati murti needs to have both placed near it. While a mouse represents pervasiveness, the modak shows the offering of prasad to the lord.
Posture and Colour
A Ganpati murti needs to be in the sitting position when placed at home. This posture is also called the lalitasana and represents that the idol is stationary at your house. Sitting depicts peace and calmness. It attracts warmth and comfort to the home. If this is what you seek then select an idol that is white in colour. It is preferred that while sitting the Ganesha is reclined on his asana. Vastu suggests this as a symbol of wealth and luxury. If you seek growth and riches, then get a vermillion coloured Ganpati. As widely known, the color of vermillion, i.e. reddish-orange is considered auspicious and is often referred to as the colour of God.
Space Allocation To Avoid Negative Energy
We suggest you place the Ganpati murti in mostly habitable spaces. Avoid putting the idol in dead spaces such as a garage, loft below the staircase, storerooms, etc. Vastu experts suggest that you must avoid placing Ganesha next to rooms such as toilets, laundry, and bedrooms. Since these areas are vacant most of the time, they are considered inauspicious and should be avoided. They radiate negative energies throughout the house. Place your furniture in a fashion that lets you avoid making the Ganpati even share a wall with these spaces.
Lord Ganesha does bring prosperity but it's all conditional to how you invite and place him at your home. Make use of the above guide to ensure that you select and place the Ganpati rightly. It will help you to bring positivity and happiness to your house. If you are searching for more ways to attract positivity to your life then read this. Now that you are equipped with the right Vastu tips, use them to your advantage and gain prosperity.
