Here Are Some Simple Ways To Remove Rust From Stainless Steel

Stainless steel, an alloy of iron is one of the most common materials used in almost every household. You will find numerous stainless steel products in your kitchen. Not only in kitchen but there are many other important uses of stainless steel such as it is used in water taps, agricultural equipment and many more. This is because stainless steel is not only cost-effective but also resistant to rust. The reason why stainless steel is resistant to rust is it has a chromium film on its surface. This is why stainless steel stays lustrous even after getting in contact to water and oxygen. As soon as Chromium film removes from the surface of stainless steel, it will catch rust.

So today we are here to tell you about some ways through which you can remove rust from stainless steel. Scroll down the article to read more.

Method 1. Baking Soda

You will need:

1 Tablespoon of baking soda

2 cups of water

A soft clean cotton cloth and

A toothbrush

This can be helpful in case there is a small portion of rust. For this, you need to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda into one cup of water.

With the help of the toothbrush, rub the part affected by the rust. Baking soda is known for being non-abrasive and hence it will gently take off the rust from the steel surface.

Once you spot the rust going away, you can wash it off with normal water and then wipe it with the help of the cloth.

For things badly affected by rust or having a large amount of rust, you need to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Wash the surface such as a large container made of stainless steel. Make sure you remove any kind of substance from it.

Now sprinkle some baking soda over the affected area of the stainless steel product.

Make sure the area is covered with baking soda. Let it sit for 25-30 minutes.

Now you need to scrub the area coated with baking soda. You can use an old toothbrush for this purpose. You don't have to scrub aggressively but gently.

After you see the rust leaving the surface of the steel, you can rinse it off with normal water.

Finally, wipe it with a cotton cloth.

Method 2: Vinegar

This is another method by which you can remove rust from stainless steel. All you would need to do is to apply vinegar over the affected area and let it dry. You can then scrub the area gently with the help of a toothbrush. After this, you can wash the surface with normal water and wipe it dry with the help of a cloth.

Method 3: Lemon and baking soda

You need to mix equal proportions of baking soda and lime juice to make a paste. Apply this paste on the affected area and let it stay for a while. After this, you can scrub it off with the help of an old toothbrush. Finally, wash the surface with normal water and wipe it dry.