DIY All-Natural Mosquito Repellent Mason Jar
With the monsoon rain comes the mosquitos - an unavoidable combo pack that nobody likes! There are several mosquito repellents on the market. Still, the level of chemicals in those products makes you want to think twice about buying 'em or to suffer through the mosquito bites.
Get mosquitoes off your guest list at your next outdoor gathering with this simple Mosquito repellent mason jar. Lemon eucalyptus oil is the active ingredient, which the CDC recommends as an effective natural bug repellent.
Things you'll need:
- 1-2 lemon wedges
- 1-2 lime wedges
- a couple of sprigs of rosemary
- Water (fill the remainder of the jar)
- Active ingredient: lemon eucalyptus oil (7-10 drops)
- Floating tea candles
You can also put citronella in a mason jar, poke a hole in the top, and put a long wick in.
How Does This Work?
Natural mosquito repellents are safer for your skin, kids, and pets than commercial repellents. One of the biggest pros is that some natural mosquito repellents smell better than most commercial products.
Lemon: Lemon essential oils, lemon and lemon, are the best mosquito repellents, but lemon juice is a good ingredient for a concoction that you can apply to yourself or a pet. Most homemade pest sprays contain essential oils because citrus is a natural pest repellent.
Rosemary: Flies and mosquitoes are repellent to the smell of rosemary. It also has a pungent smell that repels other insects, such as cabbage moths. You can set it in various locations around the garden since it thrives in hot, dry weather.
Lemon eucalyptus oil: Several commercial mosquito repellents contain lemon eucalyptus oil as an ingredient. The effectiveness of this product appears to be similar to that of other mosquito repellents, including some products that contain DEET.
