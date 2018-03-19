Vastu Shastra Tips A Married Couple Must Follow For The Bedroom

1. Size Of The Bedroom

Just like the five fingers of the hand cannot be the same in all aspects, on a similar note one cannot expect that all the rooms of the house to be equal in size. In such a situation, there should not be any questions about who should occupy which room. Ideally, the biggest room in the house should be allotted to the head of the family. Vastu dictates that this should ideally be in the southwest corner of the house. Never go for a master bedroom that is in the middle of the house.

2. Placement Of The Bed

It is understandable that it is not always possible for one to have the biggest room in the southwest corner of the room. In such a situation, one must go for the largest room in the house and opt for the south or the west wall. This is done to ensure that the couple who is sleeping in the room has their head pointing to the south or the west and the legs towards the north or the east. Do not align the bed to any of the corners.

3. Placement Of The Bathroom

The bathroom should be on the North or to the West side. If you have to make allocations for the changing room or the bath tub, make sure that it is done in the same direction. If the bathroom faces the bed directly, it is bound to give some very bad vibes. Also, it is a good idea to ensure that the bathroom door is always kept closed.

4. Getting To The Bedroom

Other than the South, you can choose any other door for entrance to the master bedroom. The east or the north walls are particularly suited for windows. Vaastu dictates that the main door to the bathroom should always be of a single shutter type. This ensures that the same will open and close directly and will not create any noise. It is advisable that only married couples stay in the master bedroom. Do not place heavy drapes in the door leading to the master bedroom.

5. Gadgets All The Way

In today's fast-paced world that is obsessed with gadgets, it is difficult for one to have a bedroom that is devoid of it all. It is always advisable to keep the bedroom free from TV, PC or laptops. If you do have to place the TV in the bedroom, make sure that it is in the southeast side of the bedroom. Heaters, coolers or any other electrical appliances must also be placed on the same side.

6. Mirror

It is inevitable that the bedroom will have a mirror. The lady of the house will not want to live in a room where she cannot beautify herself. In such a situation, do ensure that no part of your body is visible on the mirror. This is especially true in the case when you are sleeping on the bed. Irrespective of whether your dressing table has a mirror or not, make sure that you place it in the North or East wall.

7. Inappropriate Bedroom

Having a bedroom in the southeast section of the house is said to be the cause of a number of quarrels between the husband and the wife and it is said to trigger difficult times for them. Inefficient expenditure also increases. Thus, it is always better to avoid having such a bedroom. If your house planning does have such a room, make sure that you use it either as a study room or as a bedroom for some unmarried (preferably male) member.

8. Avoid The Northeast too

The North east side of the house is ideally dedicated to the Gods and the deities and a lot of positivity is said to come in through that. Blocking all of that by having a bedroom there is not a good idea. This is the reason why couples who choose to have the master bedroom in the North East side of the house are seen to suffer from long-term health concerns and eventually end up living unhappier lives.

9. Choosing Walls

In today's context, the hues on the walls are a very critical part of any home décor plan. Vaastu says that one must use light rose, gray, blue, chocolate or green as a choice of colours for the bedroom. Do not go for shades of yellow or orange. A mezzanine floor in the south or the west wall is a good idea. You may even consider wanting to hang a beautiful and pleasant painting on any of the walls. This will radiate positivity and make the person entering the room feel well. Going for motivational quotes is also a good idea. However, make sure that you keep away from negativity or violent images.