Vastu Shastra Tips A Married Couple Must Follow For The Bedroom

In the Indian context, Marriage may be either an arranged one or one that is bound by the ties of love. Irrespective of the form of marriage, the fact remains that after marriage one has to settle down for a highly organized lifestyle.
As a couple, this results in a lot of dependency on each other, which in turn fosters the way for a more homely lifestyle. In such a situation, it is advisable that as far as possible, one must try to set things right before embarking on the journey of conjugal bliss.
Talking of Indian homes, the first and foremost step that one can take is to ensure that the vaastu shastra of the house is adjusted in such a way that there is maximum amount of positive energy all around.
It is only then that the couples will be able to make the most out of it and ensure that their married life is filled with only happiness.
So, read on to know some of the vaastu shastra tips that married couples can consider implementing in their house in order to embark on a lifetime of blissful living.
1. Size Of The Bedroom
Just like the five fingers of the hand cannot be the same in all aspects, on a similar note one cannot expect that all the rooms of the house to be equal in size. In such a situation, there should not be any questions about who should occupy which room. Ideally, the biggest room in the house should be allotted to the head of the family. Vastu dictates that this should ideally be in the southwest corner of the house. Never go for a master bedroom that is in the middle of the house.
2. Placement Of The Bed
It is understandable that it is not always possible for one to have the biggest room in the southwest corner of the room. In such a situation, one must go for the largest room in the house and opt for the south or the west wall. This is done to ensure that the couple who is sleeping in the room has their head pointing to the south or the west and the legs towards the north or the east. Do not align the bed to any of the corners.
3. Placement Of The Bathroom
The bathroom should be on the North or to the West side. If you have to make allocations for the changing room or the bath tub, make sure that it is done in the same direction. If the bathroom faces the bed directly, it is bound to give some very bad vibes. Also, it is a good idea to ensure that the bathroom door is always kept closed.
4. Getting To The Bedroom
Other than the South, you can choose any other door for entrance to the master bedroom. The east or the north walls are particularly suited for windows. Vaastu dictates that the main door to the bathroom should always be of a single shutter type. This ensures that the same will open and close directly and will not create any noise. It is advisable that only married couples stay in the master bedroom. Do not place heavy drapes in the door leading to the master bedroom.
5. Gadgets All The Way
In today's fast-paced world that is obsessed with gadgets, it is difficult for one to have a bedroom that is devoid of it all. It is always advisable to keep the bedroom free from TV, PC or laptops. If you do have to place the TV in the bedroom, make sure that it is in the southeast side of the bedroom. Heaters, coolers or any other electrical appliances must also be placed on the same side.
6. Mirror
It is inevitable that the bedroom will have a mirror. The lady of the house will not want to live in a room where she cannot beautify herself. In such a situation, do ensure that no part of your body is visible on the mirror. This is especially true in the case when you are sleeping on the bed. Irrespective of whether your dressing table has a mirror or not, make sure that you place it in the North or East wall.
7. Inappropriate Bedroom
Having a bedroom in the southeast section of the house is said to be the cause of a number of quarrels between the husband and the wife and it is said to trigger difficult times for them. Inefficient expenditure also increases. Thus, it is always better to avoid having such a bedroom. If your house planning does have such a room, make sure that you use it either as a study room or as a bedroom for some unmarried (preferably male) member.
8. Avoid The Northeast too
The North east side of the house is ideally dedicated to the Gods and the deities and a lot of positivity is said to come in through that. Blocking all of that by having a bedroom there is not a good idea. This is the reason why couples who choose to have the master bedroom in the North East side of the house are seen to suffer from long-term health concerns and eventually end up living unhappier lives.
9. Choosing Walls
In today's context, the hues on the walls are a very critical part of any home décor plan. Vaastu says that one must use light rose, gray, blue, chocolate or green as a choice of colours for the bedroom. Do not go for shades of yellow or orange. A mezzanine floor in the south or the west wall is a good idea. You may even consider wanting to hang a beautiful and pleasant painting on any of the walls. This will radiate positivity and make the person entering the room feel well. Going for motivational quotes is also a good idea. However, make sure that you keep away from negativity or violent images.
Related Articles
- 7 Vastu Tips To Bring Positive Energy To Your Home
- Where To Keep Money According To Vastu
- Signs Of Negative Energy Around You
- 10 Vastu Tips For Your Kitchen
- Gifts That Should Not Be Given According To Vastu Shastra
- 7 Awesome Pooja Room Designs
- Vastu Tips For A Prosperous Diwali
- Vaastu Tips For Your Garden
- Vastu Colours For Your Home Walls
- Vastu Tips To Decorate Puja Room
- The Best Vastu For Your Home Entrance
- Vastu Home Tips To Set Your Kitchen
- Old Romantic Songs To Dedicate To Your Girlfriend
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.