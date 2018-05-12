Simple & Easy Hacks To Clean Your Sink

Drain Cleaner Tips | Kitchen की बंद पाइप या नाली को इन आसान तरीकों से खोलें | Boldsky

These days, in most major cities, houses and bungalows have given way to flats and apartments. While this is a good idea and takes care of all that space crunch, the other side of the story here is the fact that often sinks are the only outlet for waste out of your home.

Thus, unless and until you keep it clean, the same will be a storehouse of dirt and bacteria and will invite a host of insects and germs. These insects will then contaminate the house and result in your family (particularly the little ones), picking up a number of diseases.

Other than from the point of view of health, it is an undeniable fact that having an unclean sink will make the kitchen look dull and boring. In a situation like that, irrespective of the amount that you invest in setting up your modular kitchen, people will still not be impressed by the same.

Thus, in order to ensure that all that you had invested in setting up your dream kitchen is actually brought to the notice of people and keep your family away from the paws of infections and microbial actions, the first and foremost thing that you can do is to ensure cleanliness of the sink. This article tells you how you can do it.

1. Basic Cleaning Drive

Get the basin area free from all sorts of soiled dishes. Not even a spoon or fork should be anywhere in the vicinity. If the sink is one that is frequently used, at this point, you will notice the presence of small food particles. Wash it off with water. Some particles may still remain. This is the time when you should put on your gloves, pick up those with your hands and then discard off the same. By the end of this activity, our sink should not have any food particles lying in and around it. Please note that irrespective of the type of sink you are using or the location and type of your kitchen, this should always be your first step when it comes to sink cleaning.

2. Baking Soda For Stainless Steel Sink

Most of the kitchen sinks are made of stainless steel. The advantage here is that stainless steel does not get scratched easily and cleaning the same is a child's play. In this method, all that you have to do is sprinkle your entire sink with baking soda. Allow it to stand for 5 minutes. After that, use a soft sponge to scrub the same. While scrubbing, ensure that only circular motions are opted for. Baking soda is an excellent cleaning agent that gets the job done without leaving behind any mark or scratches. However, when you go for this, it is always advisable that you wear a pair of gloves.

3. Vinegar For Hard Stains

No matter how hard you try, it is inevitable that sooner or later your sink will have some stains. This is all the way truer if the sink in question is a white ceramic one. The stains may result from that of spilled tea, coffee (or any other food items) or it may merely be the effect of hard water. In case the water in your area contains arsenic, it is also bound to leave behind marks. However, on a positive note, these sorts of stains can be easily removed with vinegar. For this, rinse your entire sink with vinegar. Being the disinfectant that it is, vinegar will ensure that it gets rid of stains and microbes at one go. Following this, you can rub lightly with a sponge and use water to rinse the sink. Your sink is now all spick and span.

4. Deodorizing The Sink

Depending on the season that you are in, take a small section of orange or lemon peel. Use the same for rubbing the entire sink. This works on sinks of all shapes and sizes (and made of all types of materials) and cleanses them well. The effect of rubbing the orange or lemon skin against the sink helps the sink retain its glaze and shine, while the citrus elements present in the peel make the sink smell good.

5. Making The Drain Smell Good

Considering that your sink is actually an inlet for your drain, no matter how hard you clean your sink, if your drain smells bad, the same is bound to have an effect on your sink. In such a case, all the hard work and effort that you had put in cleaning of your drain will go in waste. Thus, while cleaning your sink; it is equally important for you to ensure that the drain smells good as well. The easiest way to do so would be by using a garbage disposal refreshing bomb and throwing it down the sink. There are a number of such products available in the market. It is advisable that you go for the ones with citrus extracts and those are the ones that have a long-lasting impact on the sink.

6. Ensuring That All The Cleaning Lasts

All of us know that it is difficult for anyone to go through the hectic regime of sink cleaning. Thus, the lesser frequently we have to do it, the better it is. In order to ensure maximum longevity for all that sink cleanliness, the last think that you can do after cleaning your sink would be by buffing the entire sink with disposable paper towels and leaving them undisturbed for about an hour. Needless to say, do not use the sink in this duration. If you are a cleanliness freak (or a severely lazy person who does not want to clean the sink for the next several weeks), you can add a touch of olive oil to it. Sprinkling of a few drops of olive oil all over the paper towels ensures that the shine of your sink remains unhampered and insects and microbes are miles away from the same.