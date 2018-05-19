DIY Toothpaste Tricks To Keep Your House Clean

Every woman's home is her temple and she is always obsessed about keeping every corner of her house sparkling clean.

How often do stains around the house trouble us? Be it crayons on the walls, lipstick stains on your favourite white t-shirt, coffee stains on your beautiful centre table or ketchup stains on the curtains, these are somethings that can even prevent us from having a peaceful sleep at night.

We understand the trouble you go through every day, in order to keep your house clean and stain free. So, we have found out a special item that will help you in your endeavours rather easily - Yes ladies!!

One item to remove almost all kinds of stains around the house is a Toothpaste; and the best part is, it is available in every household.

Toothpaste can be used in many cases, besides just sparkling our pearly whites every morning. In fact, it can be used in almost every part of the house, right from the kitchen to the living area and even upholstery. Amazing, right?

What makes toothpaste such an amazing cleaning ingredient is that it is a mild abrasive containing baking soda in just the right amount to remove dirt and stains from delicate items without damaging them, like the regular abrasive cleaners usually do.

Many of us have already used the regular white toothpaste to dry out a nasty zit at the time of emergencies. It is also common to find some of your friends using it to clean their chrome in the kitchen.

We at Boldsky, have listed a few other uses of a toothpaste that will just make you want to grab a tube and get on with trying them immediately.

Here are some amazing uses of a toothpaste, which will definitely make your cleaning day a lot less hectic.

1) Remove Ink/Lipstick Stains From Your White Shirt:

One cannot count the number of times our pearly white shirts have been molested by ink spots or lipstick stains. But toothpaste can help you rescue your favourite piece of clothing before you decide to bury it in the bottom of the wardrobe, never to use it again. Dab a generous amount of plain white tooth paste onto the ink or lipstick stain and rub it. Rinse and repeat till the stain completely disappears.

2) Get Relief From Insect Bites:

We are in between seasons, when the number of insects increase. In case of insect bites, the best way to soothe the irritated skin and prevent the itching sensation is to dab some toothpaste on to the bite. It will not only bring an immediate relief, but also bring the redness down.

3) Make Scratches On Your Phone Screen Disappear:

Our phones are our life line. But due to constant abuse, there may be a lot of scratches on your phone screen which may look unappealing. Though the cracks cannot be repaired, you can surely make them look less prominent. Rub some toothpaste onto the screen and work it on those scratches. Wipe the screen with a soft clean cloth. Those scratches will appear less ugly now.

4) Get Rid Of Smelly Hands:

How often do you abhor the way your hands smell after you have just finished preparing meals for your family? Indian cooking uses a lot of onions and garlic and their smell may be very difficult to get rid off from your hands. When no amount of perfumed hand-washes come to your rescue, the ever-so-humble toothpaste can definitely help you. Rubbing some tooth paste on to your smelly hands before washing will help you get rid of any odour almost immediately.

5) Clean Your Hair-styling Appliances:

If you are the one who can't do without styling your hair before stepping out of the house, this toothpaste hack may just be your saviour. Hair straighteners and curling tongs often have sticky residue on them from the use of all those styling products. Scrubbing them off with abrasives will only damage the products. Instead, you can just coat the iron surface with some toothpaste and let it sit for some time. Wipe it off with a damp cloth and see them shining like new.

6) Remove Crayon Marks From Walls:

This is something that happens in every household with kids. Children love to scribble on the walls, in spite of you providing them with endless supply of paper. But, fret not!! You can always use some white toothpaste and a scrub brush to scrub off the crayon marks from the walls.

7) Make Your Baby Bottles As Fresh As New:

Baby bottles can smell sour from all the milk and no amount of washing or sterilizing will help get rid of the smell. Instead of wasting tonnes of liquid soap, you can try this easy trick with the toothpaste. Rub some toothpaste onto your baby's bottle brush and clean the inside of the bottle as usual. Rinse it clean and have your baby bottles smelling like new.