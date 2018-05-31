DIY Hacks To Clean A Stove

Since the time when you were a 5-year-old and your mother gave you that first kitchen set, you have been fascinated with the idea of cooking your own wonderful delicacies, isn't it?

With time, this bore fruit and you started exploring your role in the kitchen. Indeed, you were successful at it and in no time, you were able to impress your friends and family with your excellent culinary skills.

As the years passed by, your cooking only improved itself. However, now that you are the master of the kitchen, you are faced with the more daunting task of cleaning up after the cooking.

On a positive note, this task is not as daunting as it looks. For most people, the stove is what the main challenge is. This is because the stove is where all the grease and dirt accumulate. Thus, if the same is not cleared out immediately, it will result in the grease marks staying on for days.

Understanding the importance of clearing out all that oil and dirt on a daily basis, it is important for us to come up with means to do so, without investing much of an effort on our part (quite frankly speaking, if this is something that has to be done regularly, we really cannot put in too much of time).

In order to help you in situations like this, here is a list of cleaning hacks for stoves. Take a look.

• Ammonia

Here all you have to do is to take off the removable burners and transfer them to a bag with a zip. Add pure ammonia to the same and leave it undisturbed for the night. Once that is done, all that you have to do is to take it out of the pouch the next morning and you will be left with sparkling clean burners.

• Baking Soda And Hydrogen Peroxide

In this method initially, all that you have to do is to clean the stove by removing any type of debris from the surface. Once that is done, all that you have to do is sprinkle the surface with baking soda and then add hydrogen peroxide.

After that, you only have to wait and watch as the powders frizzle and break down all those difficult stains. Rinse the surface with tap water once all that frizzling is over. Preferably, wait for the surface to dry before you use it.

• Boiling Water

This method does not require the usage of any special chemicals. All that you have to do here is to carefully pour boiling water over the entire surface. Once that is done, allow the water to sit until it has cooled down to room temperature. Most of the dirt and grease would have been cleaned off by now.

For the little tits and bits of grease that remain, you can use a little bit of soap on a sponge. You do not really need to use harsh chemicals here. This will require much lesser effort as compared to scrubbing the stain initially. If you are asthmatic or allergic to fumes of certain chemicals, this is the best cleaning option for you, as this will not cause you any irritation of any sort.

• Dish Soap And Baking Soda

Take a small bowl and to that add equal portions of dish soap and baking soda. The dish soap that you use may be solid, liquid or of a powdered form. Mix the content well and use a sponge dipped in this to clean your stove.

Do not store the mixture that you have prepared and make it a point to use it as soon as prepared. In case you do have some extra mixture, make sure you discard it off after you are done with the cleaning. The content of this mixture turn toxic if exposed to the atmosphere for a prolonged duration.

• Razor Scraper

Use this option only if you have tried a couple of others and nothing seems to be working. Here you need to hold the razor blade at an angle to the stove and scrape away the residue. Once all the chipping is over, you can wipe it off with a sponge dipped in water.

However, please make sure that you are absolutely careful while going for this. If you are callous about the same, you may end up leaving scratches on your stainless steel stove if you are not cautious.

• Salt And Baking Soda

For this, you have to prepare a paste from a tablespoon each of water, baking soda and salt. Make sure that all the ingredients are mixed well. Once that is done, dip a rag in the mixture and use that to get rid of the stains.

This method is one of the most effective tools of cleaning a stove and it works well on the hood of the stove as well (which is usually the dirtiest part of a stove). Another added advantage here is the fact that this method requires practically no scrubbing or physical effort on your part.

• White Vinegar

Here, you need an unused spray bottle and you have to fill that with one-third white vinegar and two-third water. The key here is the acidity of vinegar which plays an excellent role in the removal of all that grime. All you have to do here is to spray the solution that you have just prepared over your cook top and stove and let it stand for a couple of minutes.

After that, you can wipe it off with a sponge. This trick works wonders because of the simple fact that white vinegar is an excellent agent for loosening of the streaks and stains. Thus, when you use the sponge to wipe off, the dirt comes off very easily.